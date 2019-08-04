Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
75 Village Pkwy.; 5/31; $295,000; 1; 1; 676; 1985; 596; 0.01
7 Golden Gate Cir.; 5/10; $332,000; 1; 1; 833; 1989; 785; 0.02
745 Marsh Ct.; 5/14; $363,000; 2; 2; 1,204; 1978; 1,292; 0.03
463 Freeway Dr.; 5/30; $381,500; 2; 2; 900; 1980; 1,171; 0.03
2 Bridgegate Way; 5/23; $410,000; 2; 3; 1,221; 1996; 585; 0.01
1182 Pear Tree Ln.; 5/20; $427,000; 2; 3; 1,285; 1993; 643; 0.01
2054 Eva St.; 5/28; $479,000; 2; 3; 1,193; 2016; 993; 0.02
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #282; 5/10; $542,500; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 730; 0.02
495 Trout Ct.; 5/22; $545,000; 2; 3; 1,587; 1981; 2,794; 0.06
96 Fairway Dr.; 5/31; $750,000; 2; 2; 1,126; 1970; 1,063; 0.02
1708 Third St.; 5/22; $839,000; 3; 3; ; ; ;
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #314; 5/24; $900,000; 2; 2; 988; 1968; 1,073; 0.02
861 Acorn Way; 5/17; $1,299,000; 3; 2; 1,387; 1979; 1,324; 0.03