Napa

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

75 Village Pkwy.; 5/31; $295,000; 1; 1; 676; 1985; 596; 0.01

7 Golden Gate Cir.; 5/10; $332,000; 1; 1; 833; 1989; 785; 0.02

745 Marsh Ct.; 5/14; $363,000; 2; 2; 1,204; 1978; 1,292; 0.03

463 Freeway Dr.; 5/30; $381,500; 2; 2; 900; 1980; 1,171; 0.03

2 Bridgegate Way; 5/23; $410,000; 2; 3; 1,221; 1996; 585; 0.01

1182 Pear Tree Ln.; 5/20; $427,000; 2; 3; 1,285; 1993; 643; 0.01

2054 Eva St.; 5/28; $479,000; 2; 3; 1,193; 2016; 993; 0.02

1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #282; 5/10; $542,500; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 730; 0.02

495 Trout Ct.; 5/22; $545,000; 2; 3; 1,587; 1981; 2,794; 0.06

96 Fairway Dr.; 5/31; $750,000; 2; 2; 1,126; 1970; 1,063; 0.02

1708 Third St.; 5/22; $839,000; 3; 3; ; ; ;

1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #314; 5/24; $900,000; 2; 2; 988; 1968; 1,073; 0.02

861 Acorn Way; 5/17; $1,299,000; 3; 2; 1,387; 1979; 1,324; 0.03

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

