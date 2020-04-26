Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
Napa
909 Yount St.; 12/18; $28,000; 2; 1; 1,173; 1938; 3,640;
3385 Covey Court; 11/27; $341,000; 3; 2; 1,859; 1979; 10,662;
1173 Evans Ave; 2/25; $505,000; 3; 1; 978; 1948; 5,363;
124 Homewood Ave; 2/14; $538,000; 3; 2; 1,139; 1941; 4,950;
2929 Pine St.; 2/13; $540,000; 2; 1; 947; 1940; 6,051;
4357 Dale Drive; 2/18; $550,000; 3; 1; 1,040; 1959; 5,124;
3295 Macdonald St.; 2/18; $560,000; 3; 2; 2,236; 1971; 13,085;
1931 Wise Drive; 2/25; $625,000; 3; 2; 1,313; 1970; 6,027;
1039 Johnston St.; 2/14; $649,000; 3; 2; 1,268; 1962; 7,494;
2515 Edgewater Drive; 3/16; $670,000; 4; 2; 1,765; 1970; ;
4257 Plass Drive; 2/14; $670,000; 4; 3; 2,024; 1961; 6,226;
2020 Third St.; 2/13; $708,000; 2; 3; 1,225; 1979; 4,002;
8 Nottingham Court; 2/25; $710,000; 3; 2; 1,669; 1994; 6,532;
4010 Browns Valley Road; 2/14; $745,000; 4; 3; 1,987; 1978; 10,379;
438 S Montgomery St.; 2/14; $750,000; 4; 2; 1,498; 1953; 9,000;
932 Vallejo St.; 2/25; $760,000; 2; 2; 704; 1937; 3,844;
6 White Tail Drive; 2/21; $775,000; 4; 3; 2,461; 1993; ;
4039 Lloyd Drive; 2/13; $795,000; 4; 2; 1,647; 1996; 5,773;
875 Liberty Drive; 2/21; $840,000; 4; 3; 1,965; 2001; 5,184;
1088 Round Hill Circle; 2/20; $840,000; 4; 2; 1,845; 1975; 7,235;
2119 Main St.; 2/25; $1,010,000; 3; 3; 1,325; 1904; 7,682;
3360 Pebble Court; 2/18; $1,055,000; 4; 3; 2,469; 1980; 25,135;
3407 Crestview Way; 2/25; $1,100,000; 3; 3; 2,046; 1979; 12,700;
522 Westgate Drive; 2/21; $1,125,000; 3; 3; 2,552; 1984; 14,154;
260 Kaanapali Drive; 2/27; $1,500,000; 4; 3; 2,386; 1967; 10,123;
American Canyon
700 Westpark; 2/18; $530,000; 3; 3; 1,728; 2001; 3,962;
23 Karen Drive; 2/20; $555,000; 4; 3; 2,206; 2002; ;
127 Via Bellagio; 12/16; $600,000; 4; 3; 2,370; 2002; 5,340;
St. Helena
1724 Park St.; 2/20; $816,000; 3; 2; 1,525; 1968; 6,337;
1276 Hudson Ave.; 2/14; $2,550,000; 3; 3; 2,478; 1955; 9,715;
Yountville
2009 Webber Ave.; 2/14; $2,400,000; 2; 2; 1,824; 2018; 6,855;
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.