Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;

Napa

909 Yount St.; 12/18; $28,000; 2; 1; 1,173; 1938; 3,640;

3385 Covey Court; 11/27; $341,000; 3; 2; 1,859; 1979; 10,662;

1173 Evans Ave; 2/25; $505,000; 3; 1; 978; 1948; 5,363;

124 Homewood Ave; 2/14; $538,000; 3; 2; 1,139; 1941; 4,950;

2929 Pine St.; 2/13; $540,000; 2; 1; 947; 1940; 6,051;

4357 Dale Drive; 2/18; $550,000; 3; 1; 1,040; 1959; 5,124;

3295 Macdonald St.; 2/18; $560,000; 3; 2; 2,236; 1971; 13,085;

1931 Wise Drive; 2/25; $625,000; 3; 2; 1,313; 1970; 6,027;

1039 Johnston St.; 2/14; $649,000; 3; 2; 1,268; 1962; 7,494;

2515 Edgewater Drive; 3/16; $670,000; 4; 2; 1,765; 1970; ;

4257 Plass Drive; 2/14; $670,000; 4; 3; 2,024; 1961; 6,226;

2020 Third St.; 2/13; $708,000; 2; 3; 1,225; 1979; 4,002;

8 Nottingham Court; 2/25; $710,000; 3; 2; 1,669; 1994; 6,532;

4010 Browns Valley Road; 2/14; $745,000; 4; 3; 1,987; 1978; 10,379;

438 S Montgomery St.; 2/14; $750,000; 4; 2; 1,498; 1953; 9,000;

932 Vallejo St.; 2/25; $760,000; 2; 2; 704; 1937; 3,844;

6 White Tail Drive; 2/21; $775,000; 4; 3; 2,461; 1993; ;

4039 Lloyd Drive; 2/13; $795,000; 4; 2; 1,647; 1996; 5,773;

875 Liberty Drive; 2/21; $840,000; 4; 3; 1,965; 2001; 5,184;

1088 Round Hill Circle; 2/20; $840,000; 4; 2; 1,845; 1975; 7,235;

2119 Main St.; 2/25; $1,010,000; 3; 3; 1,325; 1904; 7,682;

3360 Pebble Court; 2/18; $1,055,000; 4; 3; 2,469; 1980; 25,135;

3407 Crestview Way; 2/25; $1,100,000; 3; 3; 2,046; 1979; 12,700;

522 Westgate Drive; 2/21; $1,125,000; 3; 3; 2,552; 1984; 14,154;

260 Kaanapali Drive; 2/27; $1,500,000; 4; 3; 2,386; 1967; 10,123;

American Canyon

700 Westpark; 2/18; $530,000; 3; 3; 1,728; 2001; 3,962;

23 Karen Drive; 2/20; $555,000; 4; 3; 2,206; 2002; ;

127 Via Bellagio; 12/16; $600,000; 4; 3; 2,370; 2002; 5,340;

St. Helena

1724 Park St.; 2/20; $816,000; 3; 2; 1,525; 1968; 6,337;

1276 Hudson Ave.; 2/14; $2,550,000; 3; 3; 2,478; 1955; 9,715;

Yountville

2009 Webber Ave.; 2/14; $2,400,000; 2; 2; 1,824; 2018; 6,855;

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

