Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #274; 3/13; $300,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 413;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #230; 3/13; $300,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 398;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #401; 3/13; $300,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 364;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #427; 3/13; $300,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 378;
1016 Marina Drive; 3/20; $350,000; 2; 2; 943; 1974; 409;
3516 Shelter Creek Drive; 3/23; $389,000; 3; 3; 1,315; 1972; 1,902;
779 S Freeway Drive #C; 2/24; $397,000; 2; 2; 1,269; 1983; 1,407;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #215; 3/13; $400,000; 1; 1; 689; 1968; 340;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #255; 3/13; $400,000; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 345;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #202; 3/13; $400,000; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 614;
779 S Freeway Drive #F; 3/6; $406,000; 2; 2; 1,269; 1983; 1,941;
1190 Pear Tree Lane; 3/16; $426,000; 2; 3; 1,285; 1993; 616;
2733 Elks Way; 3/3; $520,000; 3; 2; 1,407; 1988; 2,262;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #355; 3/3; $525,000; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 264;
2356 Clay St.; 2/28; $548,000; 3; 2; 1,268; 1975; 1,755;
9 Fountain Grove Cir; 3/27; $555,000; 3; 3; 1,599; 1989; 1,868;
755 La Homa Drive; 3/13; $560,000; 3; 3; 1,704; 1991; 2,216;
1637 San Vicente Ave; 2/26; $565,000; 3; 2; 1,851; 1987; 5,561;
2669 Reuben Ct; 3/25; $575,000; 3; 2; 1,619; 1978; 4,199;
1228 Cayetano Drive; 3/20; $595,000; 3; 2; 1,736; 1985; 2,321;
2050 Eva St.; 3/13; $629,000; 4; 3; 2,206; 2016; 2,127;
721 Cottage Drive; 3/13; $668,000; 2; 2; 1,004; 1972; 378;
1600 Atlas Peak Road #260; 3/13; $668,000; 2; 2; 988; 1968; 484;
23 Valley Club Cir.; 2/28; $705,000; 3; 3; 1,660; 1987; 1,694;
605 Cottage Drive; 2/28; $765,000; 2; 2; 1,004; 1972; 416;
816 Augusta Cir.; 3/13; $880,000; 3; 2; 1,296; 1979; 1,267;
Yountville
Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
6600 Yount St. #004; 3/24; $665,000; 2; 2; 1,050; 1984; 793;
161 Vineyard Cir.; 2/24; $720,000; 2; 2; 1,154; 1977; 1,481;
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.