Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #274; 3/13; $300,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 413;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #230; 3/13; $300,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 398;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #401; 3/13; $300,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 364;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #427; 3/13; $300,000; 1; 1; 429; 1968; 378;

1016 Marina Drive; 3/20; $350,000; 2; 2; 943; 1974; 409;

3516 Shelter Creek Drive; 3/23; $389,000; 3; 3; 1,315; 1972; 1,902;

779 S Freeway Drive #C; 2/24; $397,000; 2; 2; 1,269; 1983; 1,407;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #215; 3/13; $400,000; 1; 1; 689; 1968; 340;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #255; 3/13; $400,000; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 345;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #202; 3/13; $400,000; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 614;

779 S Freeway Drive #F; 3/6; $406,000; 2; 2; 1,269; 1983; 1,941;

1190 Pear Tree Lane; 3/16; $426,000; 2; 3; 1,285; 1993; 616;

2733 Elks Way; 3/3; $520,000; 3; 2; 1,407; 1988; 2,262;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #355; 3/3; $525,000; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 264;

2356 Clay St.; 2/28; $548,000; 3; 2; 1,268; 1975; 1,755;

9 Fountain Grove Cir; 3/27; $555,000; 3; 3; 1,599; 1989; 1,868;

755 La Homa Drive; 3/13; $560,000; 3; 3; 1,704; 1991; 2,216;

1637 San Vicente Ave; 2/26; $565,000; 3; 2; 1,851; 1987; 5,561;

2669 Reuben Ct; 3/25; $575,000; 3; 2; 1,619; 1978; 4,199;

1228 Cayetano Drive; 3/20; $595,000; 3; 2; 1,736; 1985; 2,321;

2050 Eva St.; 3/13; $629,000; 4; 3; 2,206; 2016; 2,127;

721 Cottage Drive; 3/13; $668,000; 2; 2; 1,004; 1972; 378;

1600 Atlas Peak Road #260; 3/13; $668,000; 2; 2; 988; 1968; 484;

23 Valley Club Cir.; 2/28; $705,000; 3; 3; 1,660; 1987; 1,694;

605 Cottage Drive; 2/28; $765,000; 2; 2; 1,004; 1972; 416;

816 Augusta Cir.; 3/13; $880,000; 3; 2; 1,296; 1979; 1,267;

Yountville

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;

6600 Yount St. #004; 3/24; $665,000; 2; 2; 1,050; 1984; 793;

161 Vineyard Cir.; 2/24; $720,000; 2; 2; 1,154; 1977; 1,481;

