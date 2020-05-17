You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

{{featured_button_text}}

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres

American Canyon

141 Rio Del Mar; 3/6; $435,000; 3; 1; 987; 1955; 8,323; 0.19

11 Redhead St.; 3/11; $695,000; 4; 3; 2,877; 2004; 8,052;

2 Sirah Dr.; 3/5; $700,000; 6; 3; 3,164; 2006; 6,000;

556 Wetlands Edge Rd.; 3/16; $745,000; 5; 3; 3,606; 2005; 8,053;

Calistoga

1512 Washington St.; 3/12; $606,000; 2; 2; 1,344; 1920; 5,099; 0.12

1556 Centennial Cir.; 3/19; $895,000; 3; 2; 2,140; 1990; 7,459; 0.17

1703 Maggie Ave.; 3/9; $1,007,500; 3; 2; 1,990; 1990; 10,266; 0.24

St. Helena

250 Pope St.; 3/4; $783,000; 2; 1; 960; 1956; 11,581; 0.27

1095 Pratt Ave.; 3/27; $1,100,000; 3; 2; 1,548; 1969; 7,044; 0.16

1700 Pine St.; 2/28; $2,500,000; 3; 3; 2,194; 1992; ; 0.25

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News