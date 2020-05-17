Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
American Canyon
141 Rio Del Mar; 3/6; $435,000; 3; 1; 987; 1955; 8,323; 0.19
11 Redhead St.; 3/11; $695,000; 4; 3; 2,877; 2004; 8,052;
2 Sirah Dr.; 3/5; $700,000; 6; 3; 3,164; 2006; 6,000;
556 Wetlands Edge Rd.; 3/16; $745,000; 5; 3; 3,606; 2005; 8,053;
Calistoga
1512 Washington St.; 3/12; $606,000; 2; 2; 1,344; 1920; 5,099; 0.12
1556 Centennial Cir.; 3/19; $895,000; 3; 2; 2,140; 1990; 7,459; 0.17
1703 Maggie Ave.; 3/9; $1,007,500; 3; 2; 1,990; 1990; 10,266; 0.24
St. Helena
250 Pope St.; 3/4; $783,000; 2; 1; 960; 1956; 11,581; 0.27
1095 Pratt Ave.; 3/27; $1,100,000; 3; 2; 1,548; 1969; 7,044; 0.16
1700 Pine St.; 2/28; $2,500,000; 3; 3; 2,194; 1992; ; 0.25
As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.
