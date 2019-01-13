Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size; Acres
Napa
80 Village Pkwy.; 11/6; $280,000 ; 1; 1; 676; 1985; 599; 0.01
7 Village Pkwy.; 10/5; $310,000 ; 1; 1; 676; 1985; 592; 0.01
3492 Willis Dr.; 10/17; $350,000 ; 2; 2; 958; 1972; 820; 0.02
1314 Mckinstry St. #3072; 10/1; $376,500 ; 1; 1; 411; 2008; 410; 0.01
755 Marsh Ct.; 10/23; $386,000 ; 2; 10; 1,204; 1979; 1,558; 0.04
172 Valley Oak Dr.; 11/2; $394,000 ; 2; 2; 1,168; 2006; 856; 0.02
83 Village Pkwy.; 10/19; $419,000 ; 2; 3; 1,376; 1985; 584; 0.01
110 Valley Oak Dr.; 11/14; $484,000 ; 3; 3; 1,369; 2006; 1,060; 0.02
490 Trout Ct.; 9/25; $490,000 ; 2; 3; 1,657; 1981; 2,070; 0.05
1044 Shetler Ave.; 10/26; $495,000 ; 2; 3; 1,390; 1990; 1,417; 0.03
1600 Atlas Peak Rd. #477; 11/5; $520,000 ; 1; 1; 676; 1968; 335; 0.01
31 Fountain Grove Cir.; 10/25; $545,000 ; 3; 3; 1,599; 1988; 1,892; 0.04
205 Valley Oak Dr.; 10/31; $615,000 ; 4; 4; 1,885; 2006; 1,040; 0.02
97 Valley Club Cir.; 10/3; $634,000 ; 2; 3; 1,542; 1989; 1,164; 0.03
58 Valley Club Cir.; 10/31; $639,000 ; 2; 2; 1,412; 1988; 2,056; 0.05
75 Valley Club Cir.; 9/27; $675,000 ; 2; 2; 1,434; 1989; 2,313; 0.05
668 Cottage Dr.; 11/14; $725,000 ; 2; 2; 1,004; 1972; 429; 0.01
821 Augusta Cir.; 9/27; $1,262,500 ; 3; 2; 1,301; 1979; 1,299; 0.03
155 Stone Mountain Cir.10/15; $2,075,000 ; 3; 4; 3,593; 2000; 4,441; 0.1
St Helena
1826 Granger Way; 10/11; $1,035,000 ; 3; 3; 1,756; 1981; 1,747; 0.04
Yountville
230 Vista Ct.; 10/9; $182,500 ; 2; 2; 1,154; 1978; 1,492; 0.03
6600 Yount St. #020; 10/29; $600,000 ; 2; 1; 1,056; 1985; 432; 0.01
6600 Yount St. #040; 10/30; $725,000 ; 2; 1; 1,056; 1989; 535; 0.01
126 Vineyard Cir.; 11/16; $880,500 ; 3; 2; 1,213; 1977; 1,514; 0.03