Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size
Napa
65 Village Parkway 10/16 $309,000 1 1 676 1985 694
16 Golden Gate Circle 11/13 $322,500 1 1 833 1989 773
40 Village Parkway 10/17 $327,000 1 1 719 1985 623
429 Freeway Drive 10/29 $350,000 2 1 900 1980 1,118
1600 Atlas Peak Road #493 10/23 $375,000 1 1 429 1968 365
1014 Marina Drive 11/12 $400,000 2 2 943 1974 407
3234 Villa Lane 11/13 $463,500 3 3 1,216 1992 1,650
2164 Eva St. 10/24 $483,000 2 3 1,193 2016 993
1314 Mckinstry St. #3045 11/1 $520,000 1 1 610 2008 614
32 Fountain Grove Circle 11/8 $549,000 3 3 1,599 1988 1,797
92 Valley Club Circle 10/15 $575,000 2 3 1,542 1988 1,237
588 Main St. #210 10/16 $637,000 1 1 948 2009 873
5 Valley Club Circle 10/23 $700,000 3 3 1,660 1987 1,629
1600 Atlas Peak Road #465 11/8 $715,000 2 2 988 1968 416
723 Cottage Drive 10/29 $785,000 2 2 1,004 1972 543
787 Cottage Drive 10/31 $790,000 2 2 1,004 1972 547
25 Fairway Drive 10/25 $830,000 2 2 1,282 1970 1,229
1724 Third St. 11/15 $894,000 2 3
St. Helena
1250 Peppertree Circle 10/31 $850,000 3 2 1,420 1980 2,511
1385 St. James Drive 11/5 $895,000 3 3 1,606 1981 2,673
Yountville
6600 Yount St. #030 11/14 $685,000 2 2 1,342 1989 968
1923 Oak Circle 11/1 $762,500 2 2 915 1984 2,091