Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Napa County property transactions recently recorded

Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size Acres

American Canyon

35 Alta Loma Drive 4/5 $197,000 3 2 1,539 1954 8,108 0.19

219 Los Altos Drive 5/31 $437,000 3 2 1,085 6,600 0.17

420 Danrose Drive 5/25 $474,000 4 2 1,440 1971 6,000 0.14

210 Manor Court 5/15 $502,000 3 3 1,681 1989 5,499 0.13

405 Kensington Way 6/14 $515,000 3 2 1,302 1989 6,138 0.14

312 Northampton Drive 5/15 $519,000 3 2 1,232 1988 5,800 0

220 James Road 6/22 $520,000 3 2 1,471 1957 8,504 0.2

11 Gull Court 6/6 $639,000 4 3 2,378 2002 8,493 0

10 Renwood Place 5/25 $643,000 4 3 2,686 2005 5,050 0

8 Palazzo Way 6/8 $673,500 5 3 2,746 2003 7,095 0.16

Calistoga

1606 Harley St. 5/17 $700,000 3 2 1,152 1963 6,202 0.14

Rutherford, Oakville

1671 Sulphur Springs Ave. 6/14 $1,169,500 3 3 2,265 1968 11,704 0.27

St. Helena

1376 Grayson Ave. 6/6 $810,000 3 2 1,636 1958 16,409 0.38

1570 Main St. 5/15 $1,260,000 5 5 3,632 1890 8,868 0.2

1188 Meadowcreek Circle 5/30 $1,668,500 4 2 2,707 1998 13,702 0.31

905 Charter Oak Ave. 5/31 $2,850,000 5 4 2,402 2006 22,532 0.52

Yountville

2011 Webber Ave. 5/23 $900,000 3 2 1,621 1990 5,033 0.12

2010 Holly St. 6/1 $1,667,500 3 2 1,642 1974 6,800 0.16

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.