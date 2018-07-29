Napa County property transactions recently recorded
Address Record Date Sale Price Bed Bath Sq Ft Yr Blt Lot Size Acres
American Canyon
35 Alta Loma Drive 4/5 $197,000 3 2 1,539 1954 8,108 0.19
219 Los Altos Drive 5/31 $437,000 3 2 1,085 6,600 0.17
420 Danrose Drive 5/25 $474,000 4 2 1,440 1971 6,000 0.14
210 Manor Court 5/15 $502,000 3 3 1,681 1989 5,499 0.13
405 Kensington Way 6/14 $515,000 3 2 1,302 1989 6,138 0.14
312 Northampton Drive 5/15 $519,000 3 2 1,232 1988 5,800 0
220 James Road 6/22 $520,000 3 2 1,471 1957 8,504 0.2
11 Gull Court 6/6 $639,000 4 3 2,378 2002 8,493 0
10 Renwood Place 5/25 $643,000 4 3 2,686 2005 5,050 0
8 Palazzo Way 6/8 $673,500 5 3 2,746 2003 7,095 0.16
Calistoga
1606 Harley St. 5/17 $700,000 3 2 1,152 1963 6,202 0.14
Rutherford, Oakville
1671 Sulphur Springs Ave. 6/14 $1,169,500 3 3 2,265 1968 11,704 0.27
St. Helena
1376 Grayson Ave. 6/6 $810,000 3 2 1,636 1958 16,409 0.38
1570 Main St. 5/15 $1,260,000 5 5 3,632 1890 8,868 0.2
1188 Meadowcreek Circle 5/30 $1,668,500 4 2 2,707 1998 13,702 0.31
905 Charter Oak Ave. 5/31 $2,850,000 5 4 2,402 2006 22,532 0.52
Yountville
2011 Webber Ave. 5/23 $900,000 3 2 1,621 1990 5,033 0.12
2010 Holly St. 6/1 $1,667,500 3 2 1,642 1974 6,800 0.16