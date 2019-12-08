Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;
Napa
1009 Third Ave.; 10/21; $6,500; 4; 2; 1,793; 1965; 41,483;
3080 Coombsville Rd.; 10/21; $6,500; 2; 2; 2,482; 1951; ;
2159 Penny Ln.; 10/11; $1,225,000; 4; 2; 1,636; 1950; 38,580;
1221 Third Ave.; 9/20; $1,405,000; 4; 2; 2,438; 1951; 34,893;
3050 Old Sonoma Rd.; 9/20; $1,825,000; 2; 3; 2,184; 1984; 204,732;
3225 Vichy Ave.; 9/20; $2,225,000; 3; 3; 2,654; 1969; 37,303;
1182 Ross Cir.; 9/25; $2,445,000; 4; 3; 3,240; 1960; 22,682;
Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys
308 Stallion Ct.; 9/30; $208,000; 3; 2; 1,560; 2006; 13,278;
2217 Stage Coach Canyon Rd.; 10/7; $232,000; 3; 2; 1,848; 2006; 15,820;
520 Country Club Ln.; 9/26; $521,500; 2; 2; 1,420; 1990; 10,836;
5 Greenfield Way; 10/1; $1,690,000; 1; 3; 1,711; 1980; ;
190 Meadowood Ln.; 10/8; $5,500,000; 4; 5; 5,335; 1987; ;
Rutherford, Oakville
1296 Mountain View Ave.; 9/27; $585,000; 3; 1; 1,181; 1957; 10,673;
1390 Mountain View Ave.; 10/10; $885,000; 3; 2; 1,206; 1950; 8,215;
You have free articles remaining.
1928 Inglewood Ave.; 9/26; $1,675,000; 3; 4; 1,961; 1960; 17,524;
Angwin
366 Sky Oaks Dr.; 10/15; $499,000; 2; 1; 763; 1951; 6,600;
400 Bay St.; 10/3; $750,000; 3; 2; 1,986; 2007; 13,438;
494 S White Cottage Rd.; 10/7; $1,010,000; 2; 2; 1,698; 1965; 32,713;
Berryessa
1065 Rimrock Dr.; 9/19; $300,000; 4; 3; 1,304; 1968; 14,783;
397 Woodhaven Ct.; 10/7; $450,000; ; 2; 1,719; 2000; ;
Calistoga
712 Sunnyside Rd.; 10/10; $660,000; 4; 2; 1,352; 1945; ;
4036 Spring Mountain Rd.; 9/20; $1,700,000; 4; 4; 2,306; 1978; ;
Southern County/Carneros
1712 Milton Rd.; 10/11; $640,000; 3; 3; 1,958; 1991; 6,209;
St. Helena
1110 Bale Ln.; 10/2; $4,900,000; 3; 4; 2,859; 1998; ;
Yountville
7772 Silverado Trail; 10/14; $3,100,000; 4; 5; 2,360; 1979; ;