Address; Record Date; Sale Price; Bed; Bath; Sq Ft; Yr Blt; Lot Size;

Napa

1009 Third Ave.; 10/21; $6,500; 4; 2; 1,793; 1965; 41,483;

3080 Coombsville Rd.; 10/21; $6,500; 2; 2; 2,482; 1951; ;

2159 Penny Ln.; 10/11; $1,225,000; 4; 2; 1,636; 1950; 38,580;

1221 Third Ave.; 9/20; $1,405,000; 4; 2; 2,438; 1951; 34,893;

3050 Old Sonoma Rd.; 9/20; $1,825,000; 2; 3; 2,184; 1984; 204,732;

3225 Vichy Ave.; 9/20; $2,225,000; 3; 3; 2,654; 1969; 37,303;

1182 Ross Cir.; 9/25; $2,445,000; 4; 3; 3,240; 1960; 22,682;

Pope, Chiles, Wooden Valleys

308 Stallion Ct.; 9/30; $208,000; 3; 2; 1,560; 2006; 13,278;

2217 Stage Coach Canyon Rd.; 10/7; $232,000; 3; 2; 1,848; 2006; 15,820;

520 Country Club Ln.; 9/26; $521,500; 2; 2; 1,420; 1990; 10,836;

5 Greenfield Way; 10/1; $1,690,000; 1; 3; 1,711; 1980; ;

190 Meadowood Ln.; 10/8; $5,500,000; 4; 5; 5,335; 1987; ;

Rutherford, Oakville

1296 Mountain View Ave.; 9/27; $585,000; 3; 1; 1,181; 1957; 10,673;

1390 Mountain View Ave.; 10/10; $885,000; 3; 2; 1,206; 1950; 8,215;

1928 Inglewood Ave.; 9/26; $1,675,000; 3; 4; 1,961; 1960; 17,524;

Angwin

366 Sky Oaks Dr.; 10/15; $499,000; 2; 1; 763; 1951; 6,600;

400 Bay St.; 10/3; $750,000; 3; 2; 1,986; 2007; 13,438;

494 S White Cottage Rd.; 10/7; $1,010,000; 2; 2; 1,698; 1965; 32,713;

Berryessa

1065 Rimrock Dr.; 9/19; $300,000; 4; 3; 1,304; 1968; 14,783;

397 Woodhaven Ct.; 10/7; $450,000; ; 2; 1,719; 2000; ;

Calistoga

712 Sunnyside Rd.; 10/10; $660,000; 4; 2; 1,352; 1945; ;

4036 Spring Mountain Rd.; 9/20; $1,700,000; 4; 4; 2,306; 1978; ;

Southern County/Carneros

1712 Milton Rd.; 10/11; $640,000; 3; 3; 1,958; 1991; 6,209;

St. Helena

1110 Bale Ln.; 10/2; $4,900,000; 3; 4; 2,859; 1998; ;

Yountville

7772 Silverado Trail; 10/14; $3,100,000; 4; 5; 2,360; 1979; ;

As recorded at the Napa County Tax Assessor’s Office, 253-4459. Real property transactions reported may include partial interest transfers sales that are included with other properties and sales that are less any liens on property.

