The unemployment rate in the Napa County was 4 percent in January, up from a revised 3.2 percent in December, and above the year-ago estimate of 3.9 percent.
This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8 percent for California and 4.5 percent for the nation in January, the state Employment Development Department reported on Friday.
Countywide, there were 2,800 unemployed locals one year ago, compared to 2,900 this January, EDD said.
At the same time, the labor force rose from 71,900 workers to 73,600.
Napa County farm, goods producing, construction and beverage manufacturing jobs rose over the past year.
Information, leisure and hospitality and local government education jobs declined.
Napa County had the 13th lowest unemployment rate in the state.