Napa County shows small increase in housing ‘affordability’ but monthly payment still more than statewide average

Napa County housing showed a small increase in affordability in the second quarter, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) reported.

However, statewide, higher home prices and lower household income caused by the economic recession dampened California housing affordability in the second quarter of 2020, CAR said.

The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2020 dipped to 33% from 35% in the first quarter of 2020 but was up from 30% in the second quarter a year ago, according to CAR’s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI).

California’s housing affordability index hit a peak of 56% in the second quarter of 2012.

In Napa County, 33% of households were able to purchase the median-priced home in the second quarter of 2020. That’s an increase from 28% one year ago.

The Association's HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California.

The CAR also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for homebuyers in the state, said a news release.