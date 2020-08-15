Napa County shows small increase in housing ‘affordability’ but monthly payment still more than statewide average

Napa County housing showed a small increase in affordability in the second quarter, the California Association of Realtors (CAR) reported.
However, statewide, higher home prices and lower household income caused by the economic recession dampened California housing affordability in the second quarter of 2020, CAR said.
The percentage of home buyers who could afford to purchase a median-priced, existing single-family home in California in second-quarter 2020 dipped to 33% from 35% in the first quarter of 2020 but was up from 30% in the second quarter a year ago, according to CAR’s Traditional Housing Affordability Index (HAI).
California’s housing affordability index hit a peak of 56% in the second quarter of 2012.
In Napa County, 33% of households were able to purchase the median-priced home in the second quarter of 2020. That’s an increase from 28% one year ago.
The Association's HAI measures the percentage of all households that can afford to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California.
The CAR also reports affordability indices for regions and select counties within the state. The index is considered the most fundamental measure of housing well-being for homebuyers in the state, said a news release.
A minimum annual income of $115,200 was needed to qualify for the purchase of a $610,850 statewide median-priced, existing single-family home in the second quarter of 2020.
The monthly payment, including taxes and insurance on a 30-year, fixed-rate loan, would be $2,880, assuming a 20% down payment and an effective composite interest rate of 3.43%. The effective composite interest rate was 3.70% in first-quarter 2020 and 4.17% in second-quarter 2019.
The median price for a Napa County home was $720,000 in the second quarter, said the CAR. The average monthly mortgage payment for a Napa County home is $3,390. An income of $135,600 would be required to purchase such a home in Napa County, said the CAR.
Statewide, housing affordability for condominiums and townhomes was unchanged from first-quarter 2020, with 44% of California households earning the minimum income to qualify for the purchase of a $480,000 median-priced condominium/townhome, the CAR reported.
An annual income of $90,400 was required to make monthly payments of $2,260. A total of 40% of households could afford to buy a median-priced condominium/townhome a year ago.
Compared with California, more than half of the nation’s households (57%) could afford to purchase a $291,300 median-priced home, which required a minimum annual income of $54,800 to make monthly payments of $1,370.
Key points from the second-quarter 2020 Housing Affordability report include:
- When compared to a year ago, housing affordability improved in 44 tracked counties, including Napa County, and declined in one county. Affordability remained flat in four counties.
- In the San Francisco Bay Area, affordability improved from second-quarter 2019 in every county, except Solano, which was unchanged. San Mateo and San Francisco counties were the least affordable, tied at 19% of households able to purchase the median-priced home. Forty-six percent of Solano County households could afford the $485,000 median-priced home, making it the most affordable Bay Area county.
- Affordability also improved in all Southern California regions, with Orange County being the least affordable (25%) and San Bernardino County being the most affordable (54%).
- In the Central Valley region, eight counties experienced an improvement in affordability from a year ago, and three counties stayed flat, San Benito County (39%) was the least affordable and Kings County (60%) was the most affordable.
- Housing affordability improved in all four counties in the Central Coast region.
- During the second quarter of 2020, the most affordable counties in California were Lassen (68%), Kings (60%), San Bernardino (54%), Siskiyou (54%), Tehama (54%), and Tuolumne (54%). The minimum qualifying income was $61,200 or less for each of these counties.
- Mono (17%), San Francisco (19%), and San Mateo (19%) were the least affordable counties in the state. Both San Mateo and San Francisco had a minimum qualifying income of over $320,000 to purchase a median-priced home in second-quarter 2020; San Francisco County required the highest income of all counties in California at $322,000.
