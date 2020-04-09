Napa County unemployment predicted to skyrocket due to COVID-19: one in five impacted

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 16,400 Napa County residents will be unemployed this May, compared to just 1,700 in May in 2019.

That’s according to estimates from the Center for Business and Policy Research at the University of the Pacific.

Due to its heavy reliance on travel and tourism, the Napa County economy will the hardest hit with a projected 29% loss in jobs and a peak unemployment rate of 22%, said the Center.

Nonfarm payrolls in the MSA are projected to decrease by 22,010 jobs (28%) with the largest total loss in the food preparation and serving occupations, and the largest percentage loss in personal care and service occupations.

An estimated 84 percent of personal care and service jobs will be lost due to COVID-19 impacts.

An estimated 74 percent of food preparation and serving related jobs will be lost.

It's a dramatic change. In 2019, Napa’s unemployment was below 3%, among the lowest in the state.

“Napa’s economy is highly dependent on tourism and very sensitive to travel restrictions as more than half of its visitors originate from out‐of‐state and nearly 20% are international visitors,” said the Center.