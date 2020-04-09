You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa County unemployment predicted to skyrocket due to COVID-19: one in five impacted
alert

Napa County unemployment predicted to skyrocket due to COVID-19: one in five impacted

Server

Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 74 percent of Napa County food preparation and serving related jobs will be lost. 

 ID 162147623 © Phanuphong Thepnin | Dreamstime.com

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 16,400 Napa County residents will be unemployed this May, compared to just 1,700 in May in 2019.

That’s according to estimates from the Center for Business and Policy Research at the University of the Pacific.

Due to its heavy reliance on travel and tourism, the Napa County economy will the hardest hit with a projected 29% loss in jobs and a peak unemployment rate of 22%, said the Center.

Nonfarm payrolls in the MSA are projected to decrease by 22,010 jobs (28%) with the largest total loss in the food preparation and serving occupations, and the largest percentage loss in personal care and service occupations.

An estimated 84 percent of personal care and service jobs will be lost due to COVID-19 impacts.

An estimated 74 percent of food preparation and serving related jobs will be lost.

It's a dramatic change. In 2019, Napa’s unemployment was below 3%, among the lowest in the state.

“Napa’s economy is highly dependent on tourism and very sensitive to travel restrictions as more than half of its visitors originate from out‐of‐state and nearly 20% are international visitors,” said the Center.

Napa County is not alone. The virus will lead to record high unemployment rates across Northern California by May, according to a news release from the Center.

The Center estimates the loss of 1.25 million jobs and a peak unemployment rate of 17.7% in Northern California and a statewide loss of over 3.8 million jobs with an unemployment rate of 18.8%.

Impacts will vary across other Northern California metro areas, although all areas will set new records for unemployment and job loss.

The tech-oriented San Jose economy will see the smallest economic losses with a projected 18% decline in jobs and a 15% unemployment rate.

The North San Joaquin Valley and Sacramento areas will see impacts close to the statewide average with unemployment rates of 19-20%, and about a 22% loss in jobs across these inland regions.

“We also project an additional 2.2 million California jobs are seeing a significant reduction in hours, meaning that over 6 million California jobs will be significantly impacted by COVID‐19,” said the report.

The report also finds that the benefits of stay-at-home and social distancing policies are worth these significant economic costs, and cautions against using these projections to argue for ending these necessary public health regulations.

Because of the broad nature of COVID‐19 impacts, all areas will suffer large effects.

Hotels, full‐service restaurants, retail sales, and personal service occupations such as hair stylists and fitness instructors, are seeing the biggest losses and are common in all areas.

Production occupations in manufacturing and construction are not leading job losses as they have in historical recessions, but are still seeing some declines in areas classified as non‐essential or seeing canceled orders and supply‐chain disruption. Some types of high‐ contact health care and social assistance occupations are considered non‐essential and seeing job losses as well.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan

This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated several times a day as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.

Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News