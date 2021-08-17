Napa County woman, sons, turned love of sewing into growing upholstery business

Ligaya Arevalo knew from an early age that sewing was her thing, so the only part about her American Canyon-based business — Your Style Décor— that might be surprising is that what she mostly sews these days is upholstery. And she apparently has a real knack for it.
“Ligaya is a very humble woman with amazing talent,” said loyal customer Cynthia Sabo of Napa. “She and her two sons have worked with many wineries, hotels and private clients throughout Napa Valley by word of mouth only. Ligaya told me she used to work out of her garage until she found a studio located in American Canyon.”
A Philippines native, Arevalo, 62, has lived in Vallejo since 1980. But it was in her native country that she said she developed her love of sewing while at her mother’s knee. So, when asked what she’d like to do for a living, sewing is what came to mind.
“I used to sew with my mom,” she said. “I’d watch and I knew that when I grew up, I wanted to do that.”
When her husband, Alexander, immigrated to the United States in 1979, leaving her behind for three years, Arevalo made good use of the time.
“My father-in-law told me to go to school before following him here, to get experience, ‘so you can show you have a talent,’” Arevalo said. “He asked me what I liked to do and I said, ‘I want to sew.’ So, he sent me to school. And I learned to cut and sew, and learned more and more. You learn about sewing. You find easier ways; new ways. I tell my clients, ‘I’m going to do the best,’ and that’s why they always come back.”
When Arevalo joined her husband in the U.S., she also joined him working in a Serta mattress factory, making beds.
“When you’re young, you can do heavy stuff,” she said. “After that, we went to do leatherworking — belts, luggage and things — that was in 1980. And, after that we went to National Upholstery in Oakland, where I did all the samples and prototypes. I was with them for eight years.”
The couple were living in San Francisco then and growing their family, when Arevalo started also working part-time with a drapery company in South San Francisco, she said.
“I did cutting and sewing for them for many years,” she said.
“Then my husband said, ‘let’s open a business,’ and I asked him, ‘can we do that?’ I was scared. But, I put all my talent there and he helped me a lot,” she said. “He said, ‘I told you we could do it.’”
Alexander Arevalo passed away in 2019 — a blow his wife is obviously still struggling with. She also lost the couple’s eldest child, a daughter named Marie, in 2003.
The business that became Your Style Décor began with the Arevalos transforming one sofa or chair a month, in their garage, Ligaya Arevalo said.
“It paid for the groceries,” she said. “Now we do three sofas and three of four chairs per month.”
The Arevalos—including sons Alex and sometimes Alvin — worked out of their garage for a decade, learning as they went along, while fielding suggestions of expansion from her growing list of clients, she said.
The family finally decided to take the leap in 2008, at the start of the so-called “Great Recession,” she said.
“We found a space in American Canyon, and the landlord asked us to sign a 5-year contract, but I couldn’t do that. It was too scary,” Arevalo said. “So we asked him — our landlord, who was (now State Sen.) Bill Dodd — and he understood, and agreed to let us do it month-to-month. I told him, ‘this is my first time (being a business owner) and the economy is going down, and I don’t know what will happen.”
It turned out to be a great move.
“All my clients were happy,” she said. “Sometimes, I’m still scared, because you never know what’s going to happen, but the business grew and I had to move to a bigger place.”
Now at 3439 Broadway Street in American Canyon, Arevalo and her sons maintain a wall of fabric samples and sample books, from which customers can select how they’d like to see their dilapidated sofas, chairs, headboards, bedspreads, slipcovers, pillows, cushions — “or anything else,” transformed.
Arevalo said if clients ask, she will make suggestions, but the customer is always right in the end.
“That’s why the business is called Your Style Décor,” she said. “It’s anything they want.”
Alexander Arevalo, the elder, also did upholstery since the couple lived in San Francisco, and taught his sons how to sew, so they both have employment for as long as the business is running.
Alex, 31, does much of the firm’s paperwork, and helps with stripping furniture of old fabric, taking measurements, meeting with clients and doing estimates.
“I like it,” he said. “I’ve been doing it since forever. It’s a nice feeling when clients recognize me and say, ‘I know you. You’ve been working here since you were small.’ And now their kids are clients.”
Like his mother, Alex Arevalo said he finds the work rewarding.
“To see something from beginning to end — say someone brings in a piece of fire-damaged furniture — it’s nice to see something like that repaired like new,” he said.
It was not a foregone conclusion that Alex or his brother would go into the family business, however.
“When I was in college, I thought about teaching, but I went into business, instead,” he said. “My brother wants to be a physical therapist, and that’s OK.”
For Ligaya Arevalo, the satisfaction derived from making something with her own hands remains a life-sustaining force.
“When that last stitch goes into a piece, I feel good,” she said. “I never get tired of sewing. I’m happy I’m working with different kinds of stuff. And especially when the job is done, I look at it and say, to myself, ‘look. I’m good.’”
At least one repeat customer said she appreciates everything about the Arevalos’ work.
“A funny tip that she might not tell you is that some of her private clients have asked her about getting a referral for their clothing alterations, and to my surprise, Ligaya said (with a girlish giggle) that she ends up altering her client’s pants or fancy dress, while also doing their furniture and has (often) not charged them for their alterations,” Napa resident and business owner Cynthia Sabo said. “I found Ligaya to be a very kind, giving, down-to-earth woman. They are just the kindest, most thoughtful family. “
Describing Ligaya as “a gem and master artist in the community,” Sabo said she was first introduced to the Arevalos by a massage client who is “a famous interior designer from Napa Valley who previously worked for TV shows in L.A.” and found they keep busy by “word of mouth, only.”
“Her work is so stunning, it definitely should be shown in magazines,” she said.
The appreciation runs both ways.
“Don’t forget to mention how much I thank my clients,” Ligaya Arevalo said. “All my clients. I like to make them happy, and I want to thank them for their support.”
For information call 707-557-3124.
