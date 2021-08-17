Napa County woman, sons, turned love of sewing into growing upholstery business

Ligaya Arevalo knew from an early age that sewing was her thing, so the only part about her American Canyon-based business — Your Style Décor— that might be surprising is that what she mostly sews these days is upholstery. And she apparently has a real knack for it.

“Ligaya is a very humble woman with amazing talent,” said loyal customer Cynthia Sabo of Napa. “She and her two sons have worked with many wineries, hotels and private clients throughout Napa Valley by word of mouth only. Ligaya told me she used to work out of her garage until she found a studio located in American Canyon.”

A Philippines native, Arevalo, 62, has lived in Vallejo since 1980. But it was in her native country that she said she developed her love of sewing while at her mother’s knee. So, when asked what she’d like to do for a living, sewing is what came to mind.

“I used to sew with my mom,” she said. “I’d watch and I knew that when I grew up, I wanted to do that.”

When her husband, Alexander, immigrated to the United States in 1979, leaving her behind for three years, Arevalo made good use of the time.