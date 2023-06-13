Family-owned and operated Padis Jewelry and Tasting Room Napa, located at 1400 First St. at the corner of First and Franklin, aims to be exactly what the name implies: a pairing of some of the world’s best-known and most respected jewelry collections with well-respected Napa Valley wines.

The wines are produced by Steve Padis, who with his wife Judy, opened the first Padis Jewelry in 1974 and who began Padis Vineyards in 2007.

The atmosphere at Padis is purposely non-traditional, starting with how jewelry is offered, said Alexis Padis, their daughter.

“We wanted to get away from pushy salespeople in suits with classical music playing and aim to create a more relaxed, friendly environment. Want a glass of wine while you shop? We can do that,” said Padis, who joined the family business in 2011 and opened the downtown Napa store with her husband, Andrew, in 2020.

“My dad got his start as a street artist stringing beads in Berkeley in the 70s, so we wanted the store to reflect those same roots and also showcase our evolution to fine jewelry and engagement rings.”

Tacori, a popular fine jewelry and engagement ring company, is offered at Padis. They also carry Forevermark, a diamond brand that prides itself on guaranteeing that all their diamonds are responsibly sourced with strict supply chain controls from “mine to finger,” as Padis explained it.

Breitling, Swiss timepieces, and extensive custom collections and pieces designed by the Padis family are also showcased at the store.

As Padis explained, “Our focus is selection and providing great value. None of our team is on commission and we are here to help guide you to find that special piece.”

The Padis wines are poured in a separate section of the store in a comfortable family-room atmosphere.

When he decided to start producing his own wines, Steve Padis said he realized that the most important ingredient in making truly great wine was the right winemaker.

He had established a close relationship with Robert Foley, who began his career in Napa Valley in 1977. Foley, known for labels such as Pride Mountain Vineyards, Switchback Ridge, Paloma and Robert Foley Vineyards, has been the Padis winemaker for over 10 years. Padis is known for their Cabernet and Chardonnay wines, but also for two unique blends, Steve Padis explained.

One is 70% Syrah and 30% Cab called Dazzle the other is a reverse of that — 70% Cab and 30% Syrah, called Sintilation. Both names are nods to the jewelry background of the family. All their reds are estate-grown in the Oak Knoll District. They also produce an oak barrel Chardonnay from the Carneros region.

Blending jewelry and wines may sound like an odd marriage at first glance, but it came together almost by accident.

“Andrew and I live in Napa,” said Alexis Padis. “One day, in the heart of COVID shutdowns, we walked from our house to Fieldwork to grab beers to go, and recognized how even during 2020, downtown has a special ‘buzz’ going for it. We spoke to a few friends, and were fortunate to know John and Michelle Truchard, who had the former location of (former) Empire nightclub available for lease.”

The space is vast and at the time, a bit dark, but in fact became exactly what they were looking for — the chance to showcase jewelry in one section and wine in the other. Today, that spot is home.

That Padis is passionately involved with both jewelry and wine is somewhat ironic, and certainly wasn’t how she expected her life to turn out.

“I’m one of four kids and we were often dragged into the jewelry store on holidays and school breaks by my parents, who were building the business from the ground up at the time,” she said. “Needless to say, it was the last place any of us wanted to be as kids and teenagers.”

Padis swore that when she grew up, she would never go into the business. After getting her undergraduate degree, she worked in consulting and later pursued her MBA, with plans to work in consulting-focused entrepreneurial management. It looked like her break from jewelry was complete.

Until it wasn’t.

“I had decided to make a career move, and at the same time my parents were truly in need for help at the store. I agreed to work there for a while, but only for a limited time. Initially, I had minimal customer contact because I wasn’t ‘technically ready’ to work the diamond counter.”

Too outgoing to just watch while other employees helped clients, one day Padis just decided to go for it. “One of my first customers was a couple shopping for wedding and engagement rings. Once they made a selection, he dropped to one knee and asked her to marry him. All three of us started crying,” said Padis. “I knew from that moment on that I wanted to stay in jewelry.”

That was also the beginning of what turned out to be a long relationship with that couple.

“I went to their wedding, and later, their baby shower,” she said. “I’ve developed numerous multi-generational relationships as a direct result of being in this business. We get to help celebrate life’s most extraordinary milestones with the treasures of mother nature. It’s the happiest job I know of and love every day of it.”

Her now love of wine followed a similar trajectory.

“My parents have always been passionate about wine and took many, many weekend trips to Napa,” she said. When their kids were born, they brought them along.

“We didn’t enjoy the Napa trips at all. This was pre-iPads, and there wasn’t much for us to do. I wasn’t a fan of coming here — until I turned 21,” she said with a laugh.

She said opening a Padis Jewelry store Upvalley was an easy decision on numerous levels; it was in fact her mother Judy’s dream. But after seven years in St. Helena, Alexis Padis thought it was time to move to downtown Napa.

“The move has been a dream come true for us. We love our life Napa, and look forward to raising our family here.”

Alexis and Andrew married in February here are now expecting their first child later this year. Padis Jewelry and Tasting Room is truly a multi-generational family affair.

