Bruno Bardet, owner of My Local Drivers LLC, explained how he got into the transportation industry.

After financial hardship, going through a divorce and losing his apartment in the 2014 earthquake, “I needed cash right away to survive,” explained Bardet.

Trying to figure out what to do next, he signed up as an Uber driver.

“I had a handful of customers going to airports. But in 2020 the pandemic hit and everything stopped.” He then signed up with Amazon Flex and did Whole Foods deliveries during that whole year.

At the beginning of 2021 Uber was offering a lot of bonuses and incentives for the drivers to get back on the road, he explained.

“I started driving for them full time again but by February and March phone calls and reservations for airport rides were pouring in due to Evans (airporter) shutting down and my phone number circulating on Nextdoor and word of mouth.”

From one or two reservations per month he was getting 14 to 20 a week.

“I had no choice but to apply for all the right licenses and start my own business,” he said.

My Local Drivers offers transportation to and from all major airports in the Bay Area.

“We also provide smooth rides for wine tours or wherever the destination may be,” Bardet said.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Growing up in the French countryside I have to say I wasn’t very ambitious at all. The only ambition I had is to get out of town and see the world.

2. What was your first job?

My first summer job at 16 was concierge/do-it-all at a small boutique hotel in my own town Bourg-en-Bresse, France.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Another summer job working for an industrial laundry cleaning service picking up full van of dirty diapers.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Chef.

Not try: Politician.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Laws and regulations. I agree we need some to protect all parties involved but they go overboard. They complicate things that could be very simple and still safe. They also tend to play a role of protectionism for some segments of the industry which fence out competition. It also slows down innovation.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Elon Musk.

7. What’s one thing Napa could do to help local businesses?

Free advertising for small businesses.

8. What do you charge for a ride to Bay Area airports?

The base fare starts at $140, depending on the pickup address, the airport and time of day. From Calistoga it can go up to $275 for instance.

9. What’s your favorite charity or nonprofit?

I give directly to an underprivileged family in the Philippines, Fuhara Kids Foundation for the children of the slums of Kenya and CrossWalk Community Church in Napa for local and global donations.

10. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

In philanthropy: My dream would be to establish a foundation for underprivileged women and children around the world. I truly believe education is the key to get them out of poverty and get their independence.

In business: I have been successful working for others but never for my own company. With My Local Drivers, LLC I want to offer a better alternative to riders and drivers than what the giants of the rideshare industry offer right now.

