Napa driving business celebrates 25 years of "Sweet" success

Teaching a teenager to drive is not for the faint of heart. Learning how to navigate local roadways teeming with other vehicles can be a dicey proposition.

Yet for 25 years that’s been the mission of Sweet Sisters Driving School. It’s helped thousands of learners master the skills necessary to get their DMV permits and licenses.

The school not only has a name that tickles the brain, its fleet of cars — mostly Ford Mustangs, including convertibles — is equally cool.

Sweet Sisters is a partnership of two sisters, Kerri Sweet and Khris Bowman, third generation Napans. They had driven school buses for 10 years for the Napa Valley Unified School District before deciding to go into business for themselves.

From the beginning, their driving school stood out. The industry in those days was “pretty much all men,” Sweet said.

Since 80 percent of the school’s learners are teens, Sweet Sisters chose cars with youth appeal. When the new Volkswagen Bug arrived in 1998, they bought one and made it their school symbol. Their “signature car” has been the sporty Mustang in various styles and colors. “The boys don’t want to drive pink,” Bowman said.

The Mustang’s image may be sporty, but they’re driven like tame ponies, the owners said. As students learn the rules of the road, an instructor in the passenger seat controls a second brake and is ready to grab the wheel to avoid mishaps.

Collisions do happen, said Chris Sweet, Kerri Sweet’s son who is being groomed to take over the business. Four vehicles have been totaled over the years, including one driven by a student who was taking her DMV test with a DMV evaluator in the passenger seat.

Another received major damage when a motorist ran a red light at Highway 29 and Trower Avenue, T-boning the Sweet Sisters car, he said.

The school’s fleet is involved in about one fender-bender a year. “Mostly, we’re not at fault,” Chris Sweet said.

Beginning drivers are so focused on the pavement directly in front of them that they often don’t see situations developing around them, he said. “Controlling the car isn’t the hard part. It’s knowing when to look, how to look,” he said.

“We do all the looking for them” until students have full road awareness, Kerri Sweet said.

A photo display inside the Sweet Sisters office brings home the importance of learning to drive safely. Bowman’s 17-year-old daughter, Taleen, was killed in a crash in Lake County. She was a passenger in a car driven by another teen.

“I was so mad at every teenager. I couldn’t function for a long time,” Bowman said.

The display, which includes crash photos, is intended as a tribute and a cautionary tale for others, she said.

Sweet Sisters has customers who are seniors. An adult child may want to want to make sure that their parent is still able to drive safely, Chris Sweet said.

Instructors can help seniors pick the best routes and times of day to accomplish their chores with the least road congestion, he said.

Sweet Sisters serves Napa County and portions of Solano and Sonoma counties. The cost for two hours of instruction is $170.

If this seems high, consider the cost of a prom dress or a trip to a hair salon, Chris Sweet said. Sessions with Sweet Sisters have a big payout: “A lifetime of practical driving,” he said.

Sweet Sisters puts 60,000 miles a year on its vehicles and sells them after about four years. Because they have been well maintained and driven conservatively, they make good used cars, he said.

Sweet Sisters is located at 2977 Jefferson St., inside Pueblo Plaza at the southwest corner of Jefferson and Pueblo Avenue. Driving instruction is offered daily. Info: 707-226-5226, sweetsistersdriving.com.