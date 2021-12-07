Napa esthetician's art is as plain as the brows on your face

Laura Gomez of Napa, owner and operator of Poetic Beauty inside Lotus Salon & Spa at 1920 Lernhart St. in Napa, considers herself an artist, and at least one customer agrees.

“I’ve been going to Laura since she worked at Ulta, about six years ago,” client Giselle Luce said.

“She is amazing. She always takes care of me and makes sure that I’m comfortable and she understands what I want and gives me the best advice on healthy skin.”

Gomez, a 31-year-old Mexico native and “proud LGBTQ” community member, said she had once had aspirations to become a doctor, but a temporary deportation necessitated a change of plans.

“I had wanted to be a doctor, and was attending U.C. Davis in 2008, studying medicine,” she said.

“But, my father was deported, which caused the whole family to move to Mexico. When I returned, I wanted to get into something in the medicine field, but I had no money, so I looked for another route, and I learned about aesthetics. I went to school in Paul Mitchell in Modesto.”

Gomez said she learned that skin is the body’s largest organ.

“And it’s all connected,” she said. “Often, what you eat, what you do, can show up on your skin.”

So, she went “full force, graduated with honors and on the dean’s list,” she said. “It feels like it was the perfect choice. I get to help men and women take better care of their skin.”

In 2017, Gomez went out on her own and opened Poetic Beauty, a skin and brow studio.

“I offer safe, natural skincare products, non-invasive facial treatments and business practices based on a holistic philosophy,” she said.

“Besides beautiful skin, I help design the perfect brow shape for (each individual). This is not a one-brow-fits-all deal.”

The name Poetic Beauty came to Gomez while watching the movie, “Poetic Justice.”

“I (spent) a month meditating on names when I watched it. Poetic Beauty. Just like poetry, beauty can be complex,” she said.

“It’s neither this OR that. It’s chemistry, biology, art, and math. There are feelings and emotions involved.”

Gomez said she suffered from acne as a teenager and unbalanced skin as a young adult, so she can empathize with clients.

“Beauty isn’t about vanity,” she said. “Beauty for my clients and myself is how it transforms our health, confidence, and self-esteem. I understand this deeply from my own experience. That’s why I’m so in love with my business name. It’s perfect. Not to mention the gratification that I get when my clients see their transformation, their priceless reaction reaffirms my decision as to why I pursued this line of work.”

Luce, for one, says she appreciates the effort.

“When I started going to (Gomez) I had really bad acne and wasn’t comfortable in my own skin,” she said.

“I had no idea all the things that I was doing wrong and she took the time to do a consultation and explain to me little by little the importance of cleaning, toning, moisturizing and putting SPF. It started with just my brows and now she takes care of all my beauty needs, and I have never been happier with the results. I barely wear makeup now, I feel so confident in my own skin and it’s truly all thanks to her.”

But it’s really the brows where the artistry comes in, Gomez said.

“I started doing eyebrows at the Benefit Brow Bar in Old Town, and that’s how that career got started,” she said. “Brow artistry and design. So when I went on my own, I added facials.”

Eyebrows are seriously in vogue these days, she said.

“Oh my gosh, brows are such a big thing right now,” she said. “They accentuate your face, and the shape makes a difference in your facial expression. I also do brow rehab, where we grow them out to the perfect shape. It’s really nice to see when that happens.”

The perfect brow shape is determined through a mapping technique, Gomez said.

“It depends on your face structure,” she said. “Where your nose starts; where your eyelid ends. All that stuff. Gets you the best symmetry. There’s a certain pattern to how your brows should lay. I also do microblading. It goes hand-in-hand with creating the best brow art.”

Microblading involves “a new, very fine stroke technique using semi-permanent color, which prevents color bleeding. Color choices are based on skin and hair color and the undertones of your skin,” she said.

Her artistic side has been with Gomez since childhood, she said.

“I have always been like this, even as a child,” she said. “Even facials is art. It’s not just putting creams on people’s faces. It’s everything.”

Gomez said the best part of Poetic Beauty is getting to “keep learning every day. There’s something new every day. I don’t get bored.”

But, there are also challenges, she said.

“Running the business; having to wear all the hats,” that’s the hardest part.

But the positives far outweigh the negatives, she said.

“I enjoy the feeling I get when my clients look in the mirror and are happy with the results; with how nice their eyebrows can look, and how plump their skin is, and that they can learn something no one ever taught them,” Gomez said. “How to care for skin. Which foods and ingredients to avoid. I help them understand their skin better.”

Prices at Poetic Beauty range from $125 to $195 for facials, $45 for brow waxing, and $550 for microblading.

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com