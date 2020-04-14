Napa firm merges to create biggest direct-to-consumer wine provider

“Today, more than 50% of most product categories are purchased online and delivered directly to the consumer,” said Lewis.

Moving from brick-and-mortar to mobile devices allows consumers to shop more frequently and easily, he said. “Consumers demand their goods faster and with more visibility. These demand shifts are driving an increased need for speed, accuracy and innovative solutions in the wine and spirits industry where less than 10% of sales are direct to consumer.”

Lewis believes that the growth in DTC shipping for wine and alcohol will increase even after COVID-19 shelter-in-place rules are no longer in effect and will permanently change the marketplace, according to a spokeswoman. Wineshipping saw its business increase by more than 25% in March.

“This combination of companies brings together two very talented like-minded teams that will be dedicated to delivering operational excellence and unsurpassed customer service,” said James Delaney, 24 Seven Enterprises, Inc. founder and CEO.

“Our partnership provides producers and retailers the ability to efficiently scale their DTC businesses. We are pleased to offer the tools we have developed to better manage inventory, accuracy, forecasting and the overall consumer experience.”