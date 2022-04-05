Napa floral hub launches eco-friendly florist 'community'

The Flowry, an online floral hub and marketplace, has launched The Bloomlist, an "eco-friendly florist community," said a news release from the Napa-based company.

Its purpose: To connect conscious consumers with floral designers taking a sustainable and socially-conscious approach to their craft by sourcing locally from American farms, prioritizing seasonality, and implementing more responsible design mechanics as alternatives to floral foam (#nofloralfoam), a major toxin and environmental threat.

"As someone who enjoys eating food in season, I was shocked to learn that flowers are so far behind the trend,” said Lori Diamond, founder and former beauty industry publicist.

“I never considered that roses weren’t a year-round commodity because they’re available in every corner store. Turns out, roses grow in the summer — the vast majority are traveling thousands of miles to get to our vase.“

The Bloomlist is designed to re-connect consumers to seasonality and provenance in flowers through education — taking a cue from the local food movement, said the release.

Instead of chefs, "Diamond is working with progressive florists to drive the conversation and actionable change through artful, foam-free design and fresher, longer-lasting blooms, grown by local and domestic flower farmers."

“No one is searching for ‘sustainable’ or ‘clean' flowers like they are for beauty, fashion and food because they don't know they have to,” said Diamond, who lives in Napa.

“The Bloomlist is intended to awaken flower lovers to the issues and empower them to shop smarter, by offering an alternative to traditional ‘fast’ flowers in the interest of the planet.”

The Flowry features more than 100 foam-free florists on The Bloomlist who share a like-minded value system around their business impact on the environment, economy and social justice.

Two Napa County florists on The Flowry’s Bloomlist are Little Moon Farm and Monkey Flower Group.

The United States is the largest consumer of cut flowers in the world, Diamond noted.

To meet this demand, the majority of flowers sold in grocery stores, flower shops and used in wedding design, are imports — arriving by plane from Colombia and Ecuador, Europe, Israel, Africa and even Asia.

"While flowers are intended to be an expression of love, joy and compassion, these imports carry an unintended impact: A substantial carbon footprint, chemical pesticide use and poorly paid workers."

In 2018, Valentine’s Day flowers grown in Colombia and flown to US airports produced some 360,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions, according to estimates by the International Council on Clean Transportation. The organization estimates that’s roughly equivalent to 78,000 cars driven for one year.

Diamond estimates the market opportunity is a multiple of 10 times that amount and growing, with several organizations building bridges between floral designers and farmers.

