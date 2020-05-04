Napa gallery opens in spite of county closure order; restaurant follows suit

Kent Higginbotham of Napa also participated in the gathering. “I admire them so much for the stand they are taking,” he said of the Cordairs.

He doesn’t agree that the gallery should be closed. “What is the common sense,” when the candy store next to the gallery can be open but the art gallery can't.

Gallery owner Linda Cordair said approximately 40 people – no more than six at a time – visited inside the gallery in that first hour.

Inside the gallery, Quent and Linda Cordair were kept busy welcoming visitors and making sure all sanitizing procedures were being followed.

They offered masks for sale for $5, hand sanitizer and posted signs about social distancing. Anyone who signed their guest book was asked to keep the pen they used.

“We’re happy to be open,” said Linda Cordair. The couple said that their attorney advised them against commenting further.

In a Register story last week, they said the gallery could reopen safely, with proper precautions.

“We are facing financial ruin,” if the gallery is not able to reopen, Quent Cordair said then.