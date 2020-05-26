Napa hobby store stands the test of time

“We have Duplo/Lego for younger kids,” Ballard said, “as well as Dungeons and Dragons and other war games, board games and model rockets are very popular. We do very well with the rockets because there are lots of Science Clubs and even teachers who teach model rocketry. “

A nod to a current trend are the drones the hobby shop carries.

“Drones are a very tricky market because people have different ideas about what they are, what they can do and how much they cost,” Ballard said. “For a drone that does everything that people think of when they think of drones, you’re looking at around the $1,000 range.”

“Those are the kinds of drones that travel in a pattern, they go out and can come back to you, have GPS and you can do waypoints and consistent altitude and things like that. We even have one customer who is a professional drone pilot licensed by the FAA.”

But if you just want to practice with something less advanced, The Loose Caboose also carries smaller, less expensive toy drones.

What’s the most surprising thing about The Loose Caboose to first-time customers?