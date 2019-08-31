Napa's Opportunity Zones:

Napa's downtown zone boundary includes Pine and Jefferson streets, goes north near Behrens Street and then back down Main Street and along the Napa River.

The Westwood zone boundary runs from First Street to Highway 29, west on Old Sonoma Road, and then up Foothill Boulevard and Laurel Street.

To see opportunity zones in California: opzones.ca.gov

For city of Napa information:

707-257-9502, cityofnapa.org/667/Developer-Incentives