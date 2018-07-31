Napa home sales have slowed while prices continue to rise, according to new data released by industry source CoreLogic.
The number of homes sold in Napa County in June dropped 20 percent compared to a year ago — from 168 in June 2017 to 134 this June.
At the same time, the median price of those homes sold increased 12 percent — from $597,000 to $669,550.
This trend is also reflected throughout the Bay Area, said a news release from CoreLogic.
“(June) home sales were the lowest for June in four years, and the year-over-year drop in the total number of transactions was the largest in 14 months,” said Andrew LePage, a CoreLogic analyst.
“A portion of (June’s) year-over-year sales decline reflects one less business day for recording deals this June,” said LePage.
“But affordability and inventory constraints are likely the main culprits in (June’s) sales slowdown, which applied to eight of the nine Bay Area counties. More than six years of home price appreciation has pushed many Bay Area home sales to the $1 million mark or above, and now more than 40 percent of the region’s sales have fallen into that category,” he said.
“(June’s) sales below $1 million fell 21 percent year over year – the largest such decline in years – while sales of $1 million or more rose about 13 percent. However, the number of $1 million-plus sales last month fell 3 percent from May, when a record number sold at or above $1 million.”
Bay Area-wide, a total of 8,337 new and existing houses and condominiums were sold in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties in June 2018.
This number is down 2.2 percent month over month from 8,522 sales in May 2018, and down 9.2 percent year over year from 9,180 sales in June 2017.
Since 1988, the average change in Bay Area home sales between May and June is an increase of 4.1 percent. June sales have ranged from a low of 7,118 in 1993, to a high of 15,735 in 2004. June 2018 sales were 14.6 percent below the June average of 9,759.
In June 2018, sales of newly built homes (detached houses and condos combined) were 31.9 percent below the month’s historical average, while resales were 12.6 percent below the month’s average. Ignoring the 2003-2006 housing boom that was fueled by risky home loans, June 2018 resales were 7.6 percent below the long-term average for the month.
The median price paid for all homes sold in the Bay Area in June 2018 was $875,000, unchanged from May 2018 and up 12.9 percent from $775,000 in June 2017. The $875,000 median in both June and May 2018 is the highest ever. The region’s prior peak was $850,000 in April 2018.
Over the last six months, the year-over-year gains in the region’s median sale price each month have averaged 14 percent, up from an average year-over-year gain of 7.4 percent during the same period a year earlier. On a year-over-year basis, the median sale price has risen for 75 consecutive months (since April 2012) with double-digit gains for the last 11 months.
“Price growth is only part of the problem that home shoppers have faced,” LePage said. “The median price paid for a Bay Area home this June was up almost 13 percent year over year, but the principal-and-interest mortgage payment on that median-priced home was up about 22 percent because of the rise in mortgage rates – more than half a percentage point – over the past year.”
Home sales of $500,000 or more accounted for 81.2 percent of all sales in June 2018, unchanged from May 2018, and up from 76.8 percent in June 2017.
Additional Bay Area highlights:
- Absentee buyers – mostly investors, but also second-home buyers – bought 16.5 percent of all homes sold in June 2018. This was down from 18.2 percent in May, and unchanged from June 2017. The absentee buyer share peaked at 28.4 percent in February 2013, and since 1988, the monthly average was about 15 percent.
- Jumbo mortgages accounted for 43.4 percent of the total number of home purchase loans used in the San Francisco Bay Area in June 2018, up from 42.3 percent in May 2018 and up from 38.5 percent in June 2017.