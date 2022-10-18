Napa home to new admin campus/branch of Redwood Credit Union

As many as 600 Redwood Credit Union employees will have a new place to call home in Napa County. The credit union recently opened an 8.5-acre administrative campus and branch in south Napa.

“From this beautiful, state-of-the-art building in Napa, we can expand our ability to passionately serve our members and our community,” said Brett Martinez, RCU president and CEO.

“This new facility will help us grow into the future by allowing us to add nearly 600 additional employees.”

Those additional staffers are much needed.

In the past five years, the credit union has increased its assets by 88% — from $4 billion to more than $7.5 billion — and membership has grown by more than 39%, said a news release.

The credit union now serves more than 415,000 members, requiring added space and staff.

The location at 480 Devlin Road, near the airport, “offers access to talent from Napa and Solano counties and beyond — and convenience to members in those areas,” said the release.

Members can receive full banking services at this new, second Napa branch, including a drive-up ATM, support for mortgage and other loans, insurance, investments, and auto buying.

The building is a sustainable, solar-supported facility “with plentiful parking and electric vehicle chargers,” said the release.

A community room able to seat 500 people and a public café “with fresh and affordable food” will open mid-2023, said the credit union.

Redwood Credit Union’s Santa Rosa administrative offices remain open and will continue to serve members.

“Having the two administrative sites also ensures uninterrupted service and support across all functions in the event of disaster,” Martinez said.

As RCU readies itself to become one of the largest employers in Napa, it’s actively working to welcome new team members, said the release.

Candidates are encouraged to visit redwoodcu.org/Napajobs, browse current openings, and apply. In addition to the future café, the new site offers a break room, courtyard, places to walk, and a hybrid work schedule.

As of this past week, RCU was looking to fill a number of positions in Napa, including market analytics analyst II, senior digital marketing specialist, branch service manager, member service associate, senior call center representative, member service center, bankruptcy recovery specialist, department of motor vehicle coordinator, mortgage loan officer, senior internal information technology auditor, assistant manager data intelligence, cyber security analyst and data architect.

“Napa plays an important role in the larger Bay Area economy, and RCU plans to support the unique businesses in the county,” said the release.

RCU opened its Napa branch on First Street in 2007. In the first half of 2022, RCU estimates it has impacted more than 13,000 lives in Napa, "delivering financial wellness and, through partnerships with local nonprofits, food and housing security, as well as health services."

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco.

Info: 800-479-7928, 480 Devlin Road, Napa, redwoodcu.org