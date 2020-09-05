Napa hotel revenue remains low due to COVID-19 impacts: Sales impacted statewide

The Atlas report also covered hotel sales where the impact of COVID-19 on California hotel sales "has been unprecedented,” the company said.

Through the first six months of this year, the number of individual hotel sales declined by 21%, while the total dollar volume was down by over 53%, reported Atlas. The California median price per room declined by 13%.

“If we take a closer look at the “post-COVID” period, April 1st – June 30th, 2020 and compare that with last year, the results are staggering."

• Dollar volume of sales was down 82%

• Total number of individual sales were down almost 45%

• Median price per room was down 22%

“With a large number of hotels closed down and occupancies and room rates at record lows, no one has ever experienced a market like this before,” said the Atlas report.

With so few sales, lenders, appraisers “and more importantly buyers are struggling like never before on where to value hotels today.”

While conventional lenders are working with their hotel borrowers and deferring loan payments, on the Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) lender side we are seeing a record number of hotels in default.