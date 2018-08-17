After hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony, on Friday morning a kate spade outlet store opened at the Napa Premium Outlets.
Several dozen people visited the new store during the first hour, many buying handbags and other accessories.
The new-to-Napa retailer is located at the site of the former Nine West Outlet, which closed earlier this year.
According to its website, kate spade new york has more than 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally. Products by kate spade are sold in more than 450 "doors" worldwide, said the website.
The closest other kate spade outlet is located in Vacaville. A kate spade outlet store will also open in Petaluma, said an associate.
The Napa Premium Outlets are located at 629 Factory Stores Drive.