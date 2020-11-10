Napa Marriott sold for $100.1 million

The Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa has a new owner: KHP Capital Partners of San Francisco.

In August, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, the former owner of the property, announced it had entered into an agreement to sell the 275-room Marriott.

The sale price was $100.1 million, which comes to about $364,000 per room "key," said hotel expert, Alan X. Reay, president of Atlas Hospitality Group.

Xenia acquiring the hotel for $72 million in 2011.

