Napa Marriott sold for $100.1 million

The Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa has a new owner: KHP Capital Partners of San Francisco.
In August, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, the former owner of the property, announced it had entered into an agreement to sell the 275-room Marriott.
The sale price was $100.1 million, which comes to about $364,000 per room "key," said hotel expert, Alan X. Reay, president of Atlas Hospitality Group.
Xenia acquiring the hotel for $72 million in 2011.
Info: khpcapitalpartners.com
