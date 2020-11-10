 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Marriott sold for $100.1 million

Napa Marriott sold for $100.1 million

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Marriott

The Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa will be sold to a new owner for $100 million. 

 Tim Carl photo

The Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa has a new owner: KHP Capital Partners of San Francisco.

In August, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, the former owner of the property, announced it had entered into an agreement to sell the 275-room Marriott. 

The sale price was $100.1 million, which comes to about $364,000 per room "key," said hotel expert, Alan X. Reay, president of Atlas Hospitality Group.

Xenia acquiring the hotel for $72 million in 2011.

Info: khpcapitalpartners.com

Watch now: Thanksgiving fire safety tips 

Photos: the week in cartoons

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The best way to protect the data on your laptop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News