Napa Marriott to be sold for $100 million

The Marriott Napa Valley Hotel & Spa is soon to have a new owner.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, the current owner of the property, announced it has entered into an agreement to sell the 275-room Marriott for $100 million.

The deal should close “before the end of the third quarter,” said a Xenia news release. “The transaction is not contingent upon financing and the buyer has a $5 million deposit at-risk.”

A buyer was not named.

Alan X. Reay, president of Atlas Hospitality Group in Irvine, said he thinks the sale is an example of how publicly-traded companies are now selling such properties to try and reduce their debt levels.

Before COVID-19, “this hotel would have sold for around $147 million,” said Reay.

The $100 million price — or a 32% discount, “is in line with other transactions we are seeing selling," during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Might other Napa hotels also change hands in the coming months?

Probably not, said Reay.