Napa merchants start ‘We Are Napa’ campaign; t-shirts raise money for aid

We Are Napa t-shirt

Shoppers can purchase this t-shirt for $20 to support Napa businesses. $10 of the price supports Napa businesses. Names of sponsoring businesses will be printed on the shirt. 

Cathy Becker, owner of Calamity Jane’s at First and Coombs streets, is ready to fight for both her business and others in Napa Valley.

“I’ve worked my whole life to get to do what I do and own my own business,” said Becker.

“If businesses have to close,” because of COVID-19, “we’ll all be back to where Napa was years ago."

Becker said she’s talked to other Napa business owners struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak, “and we have to do something.”

That “something” is a campaign Becker has started: #WeAreNapa

Supporters can visit the website (shop.wearenapacali.com) and order a t-shirt with a smart looking Napa logo.

Ten dollars of the $20 price will go to a business or nonprofit, specified when ordering, or it will go to a general fund to be divided among all businesses.

The first 300 businesses to sign up will have their name included on the t-shirt.

The campaign will run for 30 days, at which time all the t-shirts will be printed and mailed to recipients.

The campaign started on May 9, and as of Monday evening, almost 100 businesses had signed up, and 200 people had ordered shirts.

Becker takes no credit for the idea.

“I was in my hometown in Michigan right as the shelter-in-place orders were happening, and I talked to two friends who started doing this for that town. They raised over $100,000 for their community. I’m blessed to be able to pass the idea along and implement it here in Napa.”

The Downtown Napa Association is the nonprofit group that will collect and disperse all the funding.

Normally, the Downtown Napa Association group only works with downtown businesses, but Becker wants to open this up to every business in the county.

“We are all in this together,” said Bill LaLiberte, president of Downtown Napa Association DNA. “The entire community has been affected and we want to do everything we can to help.”

Bob Magnani is the general manager of the downtown wine tasting room Gabriella Collection taste +, and, like everyone else, has been challenged by the pandemic.

“We’ve all been greatly affected, but the good news is that we’ve banded together as a community. These shirts send a positive message that we are all part of the solution, and we were one of the first to sign up.”

To participate: cathy.wearenapa@gmail.com. Info: facebook.com/wearenapa, http://shop.wearenapacali.com/

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

