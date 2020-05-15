Napa merchants start ‘We Are Napa’ campaign; t-shirts raise money for aid

Becker takes no credit for the idea.

“I was in my hometown in Michigan right as the shelter-in-place orders were happening, and I talked to two friends who started doing this for that town. They raised over $100,000 for their community. I’m blessed to be able to pass the idea along and implement it here in Napa.”

The Downtown Napa Association is the nonprofit group that will collect and disperse all the funding.

Normally, the Downtown Napa Association group only works with downtown businesses, but Becker wants to open this up to every business in the county.

“We are all in this together,” said Bill LaLiberte, president of Downtown Napa Association DNA. “The entire community has been affected and we want to do everything we can to help.”

Bob Magnani is the general manager of the downtown wine tasting room Gabriella Collection taste +, and, like everyone else, has been challenged by the pandemic.