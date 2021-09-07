Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans

Napa native Barbie Shearer said that even as a child, she wanted to find herself a place backstage, which is exactly what she’s done as the new owner of Napa’s Upstage Productions.

“I am the new majority shareholder in Upstage Productions,” she said. “Strangely, I'm doing something I've always wanted to do. Lighting, staging, and sound.”

The 46-year-old said that even as she grew up in Napa, in the house in which she still lives, she didn’t aspire to one day become a ballerina or a nurse, as many children do. Shearer had different goals.

“I didn't want to grow up and be an astronaut, or a teacher, I wanted to do three things in life — be a secretary, a bartender, or one of those people," who work behind the scenes in entertainment, she said. “Do you remember those commercials in the 80s/90s that glamorized being a rigger and a stagehand — the one where they show them setting up a huge rock concert? That’s something I've always wanted to do. I can't play an instrument; can't sing well — so, it seemed to me the best way to get backstage.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Shearer achieved that bucket list item three years ago, when she bought the 20-year-old business from its founder Stuart Atkinson, who has stayed on as vice president and consultant.