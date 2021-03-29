Napa native turns pandemic lockdown into tasty business

The COVID-19 pandemic made an entrepreneur out of Napa Native Jakob Madsen, who turned his passion for chocolate into a business, making and selling colorful handmade confections.

The 21-year-old was and still is studying to be a financial analyst or a marketing executive, but it's looking more and more like Jakob Chocolates may be a permanent thing, he said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Jakob has been making chocolate since he was about 10 years old when he discovered a fascination with candy making. Add to that his desire to not allow the art of artisan chocolate making to fade into history, and you have the motivation for Jakob Chocolates.

"I had the benefit of having my dad know how to make different kinds of confections, and he'd show me how to make the gourmet, handmade versions of stuff and it kind of stuck," Madsen said.

"And then, i didn't do anything with it for a while. Went to school, and when COVID happened and all my internships were cancelled, I revisited my old hobby. I figure, in 50 years, there might not be anyone around who knows how to make those special candies."

What Madsen says sets him apart is mostly that his chocolate creations are not just shades of brown, or even white, but a whole palate of hues.