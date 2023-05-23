In 2021 Napa was ravaged as COVID-19 claimed several small business casualties. One of which, was Alexis Baking Company (ABC), an establishment that fed loyal citizens for 30 years, where local art draped the walls, and musicians traded music for meals.

Napa resident Lindsey Foster said she appreciated “the price point, family atmosphere, the personable owner, and most of all the food."

So when the business closed in 2021, it crushed Napa natives. The former ABC, at 1517 3rd St, stayed vacant for about a year until Winston's Cafe & Bakery opened on Feb. 18.

Winston's is the brainchild of artisan baker Paul Brown and chef Alex Macaraig (Mac-erh-ehg). Brown is known around town for his premium bagels and other custom-baked goods, while Macaraig honed his culinary craft while working at Miminashi in Napa.

The delay in Winston's opening, permitting aside, was the strategic redesign of the interior layout. He added, "We wanted to make it more welcoming, open, and bright," said Macaraig.

Space previously dedicated for storage transitioned into open-concept seating, all made possible by optimizing for daily deliveries of fresh ingredients, he said.

While the interior changed, the guiding tenets modeled by the pillars that built Napa—an ethos of affordability to locals, exquisite taste, and family first – remain.

The name Winston's derives from the Macaraig's family dog. His wife Cassan Macaraig, who quietly runs the operation, is a friendly face at the front, while children from their son's daycare are steadfast staples.

The focus on family welcomes a variety of diners, from those who require a morning coffee fix to first responders who are needed mid-muffin and leave expeditiously. While Winston's attracts a wide net of interested eaters, their food is what fosters repeat business.

Winston's sits between two poles of the spectrum, simultaneously avoiding being either rigidly orchestrated or simply a casual diner. "We want to be the sweet spot between the two but priced well, with fresh ingredients," said Macaraig.

Accomplishing this required changing the narrative around what is considered a traditional breakfast. "People's usual expectations are eggs and bacon, which makes getting creative and avoiding being pigeonholed difficult," said Macaraig.

Their top seller is, unsurprisingly, the two-egg breakfast consisting of two eggs your way, avocado, a buttered bagel or breakfast potatoes, and a "simple salad," which can be rare to find for breakfast in Napa. Their second best-seller is the Superfood Bowl, created initially to satisfy the need for a gluten-free option and evolved with time. The first iteration was granola and yogurt, followed by ricotta and fruit.

The final form of this dish was something Alex Macaraig previously made exclusively for Cassan Macaraig at home. The bowl now has chia seeds, oats, coconut, toasted nuts, cacao nibs, hemp seed, almond milk, seasonal fruit, dried mango, passionfruit, and honey, which, if you sub, creates a vegan dish. Macaraig said he knew it was a success when "the staff kept eating it."

Chef Brown wisely pushed for a fan-favorite breakfast burrito despite Macaraig's concern with price affordability and avoiding being a stereotypical "grease bomb." They created a winner with thoughtful creativity, replacing pork with ground chicken, utilizing their spice blend, eliminating excess salt, and adding other specialty ingredients.

Macaraig eventually expanded past typical breakfast and turned to cuisine from his Filipino heritage, which he initially described as a "fearful step." Once he found his footing, he reflected on his time at Miminashi and "That mentality of bringing more creative cuisine, to get a bit more adventurous." So he added traditional dishes like longsilog and ingredients like their house spam. Macaraig remained adamant, "The goal is for good food, not necessarily just authentic food."

The result is a unique menu and tastes that not only converted the cult consumers from ABC but also captured those new to the city.

Recent LA transplants Joe Doherty and his wife Nicole ate at the Ocean Diner in Hermosa Beach, Los Angeles, every Friday.

To keep the tradition alive in Napa, "We tried a bunch of places, and Winston's was the spot we liked best. It had the right feel for a casual but great breakfast before work,” said Joe Doherty. Now they're Friday frequenters.

Macaraig believes the recent wave of people relocating from cities like LA and San Francisco has helped Winston's tremendously. Macaraig, who grew up in Napa, said "for the first time, I've seen people my age who are here to stay. Even those coming from other places want to settle down here."

These new residents yearn for eclectic cuisine, and Winston's wants to satiate the appetite for diversity in a town where the predominant culinary preference pairs well with wine, he said.

Winston's is packed from opening until the lunch rush ends Wednesday through Sunday. They cater to local companies and even sell their baked goods business to business. Napa Yard's popular pretzel, the famous Danish at Naysayer, Andaz Hotel's breakfast bagels, and the classic burger buns at the Archer, Palisades, and Bounty Hunter are all made at Winston's by Chef Brown.

Ultimately Macaraig's vision is to be a triple threat, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Until then, he recommends newcomers visit after 12:30 p.m. to avoid long lines or to take a 6-pack of Paulie's famous bagels to enjoy at home. Ordering takes place at the front, but good luck walking past the path of pastries before your payment is processed.

Info: 1517 3rd St, Napa. 707-666-2904, winstonsnapa.com

