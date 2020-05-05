Napa Nuts pivots to serve home bakers, snackers, and beyond

The siblings joined the “Help Save Napa Restaurants” group on Facebook, blasted their Instagram account, and posted to NextDoor to announce Napa Nuts would deliver to homes.

“We asked existing customers to share the word online and post about Napa Nuts on social media,” said Bonnie Miluso.

Soon the online and phone orders began to increase. The Milusos then added content and changed the design of their website to showcase their safety practices and ease of online ordering.

“We used to get 10 orders on the site a week if we were lucky. Now we have between 30 to 50 online orders a day,” said Bonnie Miluso.

Schecky Miluso said the company was lucky to have a warehouse full of fresh products and those that will last on the shelves when restaurant closures began.

“It was very difficult to let some employees go. We have been able to hire some of them back (and) now have a full time staff of 11. We had 17 (total) full-time and part-time staff before the crisis began. Every day, we’re making new decisions about how to pay rent, buy supplies, and keep the power on,” said Schecky Miluso.

Bonnie Miluso said she and Schecky have also worked out how to suddenly compete with larger online sellers.