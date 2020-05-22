Napa Premium Outlets reopens and launches community support program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Napa Premium Outlets reopened on Friday, the center announced.

Napa Premium Outlets’ enhanced safety protocols have been communicated to all tenants, "who are expected to adhere to the same rigorous policies," said the release.

Additionally, the property has joined forces with local non-profits "to support initiatives aimed at assisting those in the community experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19," said the release.

"The health, safety and well-being of the community (is) our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the measures we’ve implemented,” said Jemia Centeno, general manager at Napa Premium Outlets.

Safety protocols include enhanced sanitization, shopper safeguards, signage promoting CDC guidelines, preemptive employee health screening and other measures.

The Napa Premium Outlets closed on March 19 in order to address the spread of COVID-19.

