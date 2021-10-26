Napa program offers job path to barber career

“The students may apprentice at our shop, Urban Cuts 390,” said Boyd, who has run that shop since 2008. “Or they may apprentice at a shop of their choosing.”

Students at 390 Barbering & Cosmetology Apprenticeships have homework. “They need to practice and to study following our textbook. We do one chapter a week and there’s a weekly test. The amount of time it takes depends on how much work the student wants to put in. We do include reading time prior to each test time.”

Boyd says it’s no longer true that the State Board test requires a student to shave a balloon without puncturing it. “That used to happen, but not anymore. We might do that as a fun exercise one day, though, just to lighten things up.”

Boyd got into the field at a young age.

“I started at 15, cutting hair in my mom’s garage,” he said, chuckling at the memory. “It was a way for me to network with kids my age. Cutting and styling hair is such a captivating way to connect with people. I never wanted to give it up. At age 22, I went to Barber College.”

The 390 name is the street number of his first small shop in Napa. “It’s a way to keep humble, remembering where I started.”

Student job placement is important to Boyd.