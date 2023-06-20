Vintage Sotheby’s International Realty announced it has launched a commercial real estate division, “expanding their operating footprint and range of services,” said a news release.

Carmen Gray & Peter Gray will manage this division within the Vintage Sotheby’s International Realty brand and they will be primarily focused on commercial real estate, vineyard estates/wineries, luxury estate properties and business opportunities, said the release.

“We have been wanting to add a commercial element to the company for several years and knowing the Grays and what they can bring to the table, just made sense,” said Kelly Norris MBA, broker/owner, Vintage Sotheby’s International Realty.

“The complexity involved in some of our client transactions require an approach that involves partners, and we pride ourselves on collaborating with these relevant experts to help meet our clients’ goals,” said Carmen Gray, managing partner, Vintage Sotheby's International’s Realty commercial division.

“Whether it is helping the team with commercial real property or helping clients with a business exit, performing a market analysis or helping to find a fractional business executive to step in and achieve accelerated business growth before exit, I am here to help,” said Peter Gray.

