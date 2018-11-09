Community Resources for Children (CRC) of Napa is celebrating its 40th anniversary of supporting and empowering families and caregivers of young children in Napa County.
To honor the individuals and organizations that have made the past 40 years possible, CRC will host “Thanks-4-Giving,” 40th anniversary celebration on Nov. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no charge to attend.
State Sen. Bill Dodd will present a resolution at 6 p.m. and a representative from Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry’s office will attend as well.
Founded in 1978 as the Rainbow Child Care Council of Napa County, over the past 40 years, the nonprofit has grown to become an important resource for the community.
Every year more than 500 children visit the CRC Toy Library, which has evolved over the last four decades into a full-fledged Early Learning Center, creating “a rich learning environment for children ages 0 to 5 to engage with their families and caregivers,” said a news release.
Caregivers can check out educational toys free of charge and learn new ways to encourage the development of the children under their care as well as sign up to receive a developmental screening.
Parents like Vanessa can participate with their children in Active Minds, a preschool-like experience.
“At the end of the program not only was my son more confident with his social and fine motor skills, but I felt more confident in how I could help him learn,” said Vanessa.
Napa’s CRC has provided almost 45,000 referrals for child care and more than $44 million dollars have been distributed over the past 40 years to local child care providers who care for children whose parents are income eligible and are either working or going to school.
This “children learning, parents earning and communities growing” program has strengthened the local economy and has provided services and resources to get families on their path to success, said the release.
One parent who has benefited from this program is Tara who now works at Voices in Napa. Tara was a single mother at the time when CRC supported her by paying for childcare so that she could attend college and become an independent and strong member of the community.
“CRC always treated me with respect and never any judgment,” said Tara.
“They were so caring and celebrated my achievements; they were excited when I got that A on my exam. They made me want to succeed.”
Working together with numerous public-private agencies, CRC provides professional development and one-to-one coaching to more than 140 local child care providers who combined care for more than 1,700 children and works to expand the supply and increase the quality of childcare in Napa County, said the release.