Tad Fuller, owner/general manager, Exertec Health & Fitness Center, announced Friday that the downtown Napa business will close April 30.
"Due to the changing business climate, rising cost of operations, increased competition and the need for potential upgrades and refurbishing, we had to make the difficult decision to close the business," Fuller said an email to members.
"I worked hard to find options to move forward and maintain the business, but I unfortunately had to come to this tough decision," said Fuller.
The facility is located at 1500 First St. at the commercial edge of downtown.
In October, Napa real estate developer Jim Keller completed a purchase of half of the Exertec property.
The Keller family had previously bought 14.29 percent of the parcel. The interest in the property was sold by owner Napa Valley Development Corporation. Jeff Doran is the president of that group.
"In the next few months, we will have a plan to show great enhancement to this key block of downtown Napa," said Keller at the time.
Exertec Health & Fitness Center first opened in 1983 at Main and Yount streets. In 1995 it moved to its present location in the former Woolworth's building with expanded services, including an enclosed pool.