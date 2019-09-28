San Francisco design firm BraytonHughes Design Studios announced AVOW Napa, “a new hospitality project designed as a vow to bring luxury to everyday life,” said a news release.
AVOW Napa is the latest incarnation of the former Fagiani’s bar. It is located at 813 Main St. in downtown Napa. The new tri-level bar and restaurant officially opened its doors on July 10.
A collaborative effort by Copper Cane Wines and Provisions, Architectural Resources Group (ARG), BraytonHughes and Cello & Maudru Construction, the project was described as “a labor of love” of Joe Wagner, a native of Napa whose family’s legacy in the region stretches back across seven generations.
“With AVOW, we intend to bring an iconic landmark back to illustrious roots, mirroring the revitalization of old town Napa,” explained Copper Cane Wines & Provisions Owner, Joe Wagner, whose family founded the Caymus Vineyards in 1972 and whose own company crafts high-end wine brands such as Belle Glos and Quilt.
“With the interior remodel, BraytonHughes opened up what was closed and created levels for memorable moments to unfold.”
Originally constructed in 1908, the building’s long and storied past, along with its charming Renaissance Revival architecture, inspired Wagner to acquire the property in 2016, said the release.
“We take pride in building significant structures that signal the evolution of The Valley,” said Bill Schaeffer, partner and operations manager at Cello & Maudru.
“AVOW is one of several projects we are planning and constructing for Copper Cane Wines and Provisions,” said Schaeffer. “We strived to bring life to this historical space and look forward to its reestablishment as a downtown Napa landmark.”
The new restaurant, lounge and bar will be a high-end addition to the burgeoning downtown Napa area, said the release.
The fresh materials and interiors by BraytonHughes echo the keen eye and creative vision of Wagner, who was determined to bring a dynamic food and wine experience to an urban setting, said the release.
“Rather than a restaurant with a room or series of rooms with tables, chairs and food as the focal point of a repeatable experience, AVOW features flexibility in spaces and less static dining areas for a more effervescent experience.”
“We embraced the building and how its three levels lend themselves naturally to delicately layered interiors,” explained Towan Kim, principal at BraytonHughes Design Studios.
“Playing with a palette of varying degrees of texture, color and porousness, we created a downtown Napa destination that suits guests of all types, with a range of experiences to choose from depending on occasion and mood. A place to discover a new wine, or enjoy an old favorite whether alone, on a date or with family or friends.”
A major part of the update including peeling off the tiled exterior façade, which darkened the interior, and returning the building back to its original structure, thus reviving the proper store front with windows that offered views from inside and out.
The building’s new street-level windows along with two arched windows on the second level are welcoming and inviting, shedding ample light to enliven the scene within.
“AVOW is an extremely significant project for downtown Napa, and it was a great privilege to work with the amazing ownership, design and construction team as the historic architect responsible for the exterior restoration,” says ARG principal, Naomi Miroglio, FAIA.
“Steeped in a complex history, the building at 813 Main Street illustrates both the neighborhood’s commercial boom of the late 1800s, through its Richardsonian Romanesque details, as well as Main Street’s era of working-class bars as evidenced by the much-loved Art Deco tile storefront installed in the 1940s.”
To provide a dynamic street presence for the new restaurant, ARG’s team worked to reconstruct the historic storefront while also honoring the memory of the family who owned the bar from 1940 to 2010 through interpretive displays/plaques.
Balancing this history and in homage of the team behind AVOW, the faces of Wagner’s family members and first 25 staff members of Copper Cane Wines & Provisions are plastered in molds mounted on the wall of the restaurant’s third floor.