Napa’s Foodshed turns longtime customers into new owners

Cathy and David Holmes have taken ownership of Napa's Foodshed Take Away, purchasing it from founders Giovanni Guerrera and Sean Pramuk, who started the business in 2013. They have appointed their daughter, Emma, as general manager and named Daniel Singer head chef.

“We are long-time customers," said Cathy Holmes of the decision to acquire the eatery.

“We admire the model and concept, along with the success of the business and loyal customer base. We offer authentic Italian food that’s affordable and approachable. Over 85% of our customers are locals. Families can come together and have a meal.”

“Most are repeat customers,” said Emma Holmes.

“We’re staying true to the innovative founders and producing locally sourced, handmade food, and don’t plan any changes to the menu,” said David Holmes and chuckled, “I will add oatmeal cookies, though, because I like them.”

Guerrero said in an email that the decision to sell was not an easy one.

“2023 marks the tenth year of Foodshed, and we’ve had so many great contributors to the project throughout that time,” he said.

“Whether it was interns, first time job seekers or seasoned vets, I’ve had the pleasure of learning from all of them. I’m just tickled when I see former employees at other restaurants and know that they got their start at Foodshed. Confident that the restaurant was in a good place after navigating COVID, I found my attention drifting toward other projects I’d like to try. It just seemed like a good time to transition.”

“We’ve known Cathy and her family for a while since they’ve always been such big fans of Foodshed,” he continued.

“They love the concept and quality. The enthusiasm and energy that David and Cathy’s daughter, Emma, and partner, Daniel, bring to the table is refreshing. It reminds me of when Sean and I first took on Uva Trattoria (in downtown Napa) in 2002, when we were full of ambition, worked tirelessly and put in really long days. They know what it takes to make it in this business; they’ve already got extended family pitching in, and I have no doubt that they’re going to take the project to new heights. Can’t wait to see it blossom under their leadership.”

Emma Holmes and Singer have worked together before, at Thomas Keller’s Regiis Ova in Yountville. Singer trained at The Restaurant School in Philadelphia and spent four years working for Keller at the French Laundry. Emma Holmes studied at the University of British Columbia and has worked front of the house at several other local restaurants in the Napa Valley.

Cathy Holmes admitted that, although she’s a successful commercial realtor, her restaurant experience is mostly limited to working at Perry’s Deli in Napa during high school.

David Holmes was the owner of a Dunkin’ Donuts in Nashville, Tennessee for 12 years prior to his career in residential realty.

Both Guerrera and Pramuk are helping with the learning curve and lending a hand whenever needed.

The Holmes family is eager to emphasize the restaurant’s catering services.

“We’re offering enhanced catering services,” said Cathy Holmes. “Not only for large events, but for family house parties, too. We want people to enjoy our food in their private homes.”

The busiest times at the eatery are first thing in the morning and late afternoon.

“Working folks come in early for a coffee and sandwich to go,” said David Holmes.

“It’s absolutely packed in here at 4 o’clock,” said Cathy Holmes, “with parents grabbing dinner on their way home.”

The family all agreed that lasagna is their most popular dish, with chicken cacciatore, pepperoni pizza, chicken parmesan and desserts all tying for second.

“Some people have the misconception that all we have is pizza,” said Singer. “They don’t understand the time we put into the homemade Bolognese sauce. That and the marinara take eight hours to make. We make our own burrata, which we stretch and pull by hand and add the cream. These are simple recipes, but they take time."

Another misconception is that the new owners are from out of state or out of the area.

“Foodshed is still very much local and run for the locals,” said David Holmes.

“It was a family business and still is. It’s wonderful Italian food with Italian wines that are food-friendly and affordable. In fact, we plan to expand our Italian wine selection.”

They say that the longtime staff is teaching them.

David Holmes said, “The staff has a passion for food and have an energetic new team to support them. Basically, it’s the same team — a new captain on the same ship.”

“It’s a collaboration,” added Singer. “We’re studying the old recipes that came with the kitchen for ideas and learning new things every day.”

Customers may be surprised to know Foodshed has 42 employees. David Holmes said they continue the Foodshed tradition of training everyone who is interested in all aspects of “back of the house” activities.

“Bussers and dishwashers can learn about the phases of food preparation, “ he said. “They don’t have to feel they’ll always be working at the sink.”

“We want them to enjoy work,” said Cathy Holmes. “That we appreciate them. We hope they are proud of what they do, not just know that we’re proud of them. I love the energy of the open kitchen; it wouldn’t be the same with walls.”

She also said it helps to be successors to owners of good repute.

“We’re excited to see how we will grow in popularity and reputation,” said David Holmes. “We want people talking about it.”

“People may not know that depth and breadth of the work here,” said Singer. “I love it and hard work. I love that food touches everyone.”

Foodshed is located at 3385 Old California Way in Napa; it is closed on Mondays but open 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. the rest of the week; 707-255-3340. An updated website is under construction.

