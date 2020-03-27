Napa's Heritage Eats pivots to meet community needs during COVID-19

One of the returning Heritage Eats employees was equally ecstatic to get back to a normal routine.

"I was so excited when Ben called me to come back to work," he said. "This has been a very scary and uncertain time for me and my family. It feels great to return to a state of normal."

"We're taking everything one day at a time but the support and engagement with Heritage @ Home has allowed us to bring over half of our staff back in either full or part-time capacity to support logistics and operations," added Ben.

Part of that amazing community support has been how Heritage Eats' customers are paying it forward.

Many of the orders they receive through Heritage @ Home are intended for elderly and at-risk individuals paid for by friends, family, and neighbors. It was an unexpected but welcomed use of their delivery service.

"Additionally, we have found it very rewarding to be able to serve people with underlying health conditions who can't even leave the house for essential items," said Ali.

