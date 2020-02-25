Napa's Kontras creates her business by hand

Kaylyn Kontras, the owner and artistic force behind Napa’s Pirouette Paper, appears to have been destined for a creative career. But she had to do some living before its exact shape came into focus.
It started when it became clear that regular public high school was not cutting it, the 25-year-old San Diego native said.
“My parents noticed I wasn’t thriving in the public school option, and we found this creative charter high school. And I totally fell in love with it, and got on the waiting list, and I got in, and that really set me up for success for the rest of my life,” she said. “I’m always thankful to my parents for that.”
Working her way through college at Disneyland, as The Little Mermaid’s Princess Ariel and Princess Merida from Brave, Kontras’ life’s trajectory changed, again, when she met her husband, Jimmy, who also worked at the park, as Goofy.
He is now with a Napa area wine distributor, called Dry Farm Wines, that specializes in specially made, sugar-free, naturally grown and sourced wines.
Kontras said she eventually earned public relations and advertising degrees from Chapman University.
On a medical leave from work, Kontras said she took a calligraphy workshop, “and fell in love with it.”
“I always enjoyed doing things for people, and this added a new dimension to it, and being on medical leave, I had time to practice and practice, and decided to make a career out of it,” she said.
She founded a stationary/calligraphy business where the focus is on “the special details that make your story unique,” and she finds inspired ways to “bring those out through paper to tell your story” in a beautiful way, she said. It’s been her full-time gig for about three years.
“We love to feature a perfect mix of elegance and charm in every piece made, and aim to give you the best possible quality product that we can produce,” according to the company website.
“Helping people bring their vision to life through paper and ink is what we love to do most,” she said. “We provide a variety of services including wedding stationery and day-of details, signage, and customized calligraphy for any special event.”
The company name, Pirouette Paper, is another story within the story.
“When I was in high school, I wanted to be a baker, cake designer, or chef, and my family helped me come up with a name; we called in Pirouette Bakery, because I was involved in ballet for a long time,” she said.
“Then, I was misdiagnosed with Celiac disease, and that changed everything. This was before gluten-free baking was a thing, and I stopped baking, and then I went to that calligraphy workshop, and decided this is what I would do. I had a conversation with my mom about what to call it, and she said, ‘you have to use Pirouette, and Pirouette Paper was born.”
At Pirouette Paper, “We design and calligraphy wedding invitations; anything for weddings that have to do with signage or paper; also greeting cards and other products like tote bags,” she said.
For instance, she said one tote says, “Treat yourself,” and pictures a shopping list that includes Champagne, macaroons, sprinkle doughnuts, flowers, and ice cream. The greeting cards mostly feature calligraphy, and range from basic to more involved and often are inspired by the people who are Kontras’ inspiration in her daily life, she said.
“Some are punny, some are cheeky… they’re kind of all over the place,” she said.
A longtime client and friend of Kontras’ since her Orange County days, Bliss Lundgren of Kansas City, said there’s talent there.
“She’s incredible,” Lundgren said. “She did my wedding, and she took all of my visions for what we wanted, and brought it to life.”
The wedding or event stationery Kontras creates includes items like invitations, menus, programs and signs, and she also does logo design. She does a wholesale business to retail shops and maintains an online retail shop for some items, with help from an assistant.
“I knew I loved weddings and calligraphy and started getting into that,” she said. “I’m self-taught with all the design work. I took a lot of workshops; started getting small jobs, then bigger jobs, and it’s been nice to find something I love so young.”
Kontras said she enjoys getting into the creative zone – what she calls her “creative flow.”
“I love being creative and bringing smiles to people’s faces,” she said. “I love to bring joy to people with what I make, and to make pretty things that make people smile, and contributing to people’s wedding days is an honor.”
She said she was honored to produce items for Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte’s nuptials, but doing the same for her own wedding may have been even more stressful.
“The scariest thing was probably designing my own wedding materials. People had high expectations, and that was a lot of pressure,” she said. “I incorporated our dogs, which are our lives, in as much of the stuff as I could.”
Though things usually go smoothly around Pirouette Paper – from the in-person or phone meeting where the client’s vision is discussed, through the design and approval process — occasionally things go awry.
“There was the time I accidentally stabbed myself in the leg with a calligraphy nib that went right through my jeans” she said. “It was not too painful, and was pretty funny.”
Kontras said she has created her fancy writing on items other than paper, including shells, leaves, sand dollars, tiles, stone and sea glass. Her line of greeting cards ranges from funny to profound; like one that says, “things that age well: wine, cheese and you,” or a card featuring a swan that says, “you’re swan in a million.”
As the artist, as well as the calligrapher and writer, Kontras said that once in the zone, it’s hard to stop, and that inspiration comes from anywhere and everywhere.
“I get my inspiration from my life experience; talking to friends, going shopping, walking around downtown Napa or Yountville,” she said. “I tune out the world until I’m done, and when I’m done, I’m always anxious to show it to my clients and my parents.”
For details, visit pirouettepaper.com, email kaylyn@pirouettepaper.com, or call 949-391-0498.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com