Napa's Kontras creates her business by hand

She founded a stationary/calligraphy business where the focus is on “the special details that make your story unique,” and she finds inspired ways to “bring those out through paper to tell your story” in a beautiful way, she said. It’s been her full-time gig for about three years.

“We love to feature a perfect mix of elegance and charm in every piece made, and aim to give you the best possible quality product that we can produce,” according to the company website.

“Helping people bring their vision to life through paper and ink is what we love to do most,” she said. “We provide a variety of services including wedding stationery and day-of details, signage, and customized calligraphy for any special event.”

The company name, Pirouette Paper, is another story within the story.

“When I was in high school, I wanted to be a baker, cake designer, or chef, and my family helped me come up with a name; we called in Pirouette Bakery, because I was involved in ballet for a long time,” she said.