Napa’s Shackford’s Kitchen Store reimagined

Foodies, chefs and cooks all over the valley were saddened when venerable Shackford’s Kitchen Store in Napa closed on Nov. 30, 2021 after almost 47 years, but they were delighted when it reopened a few weeks ago in a nearby location.

But this reincarnation of Shackford’s is different, reflecting the realities of today’s market as well as the interests of its owner, Patrick Merkley.

The new space is half the size of the old one a few doors away though it seems more spacious than the crowded aisles and stuffed shelves of the old store. Its stock is limited compared to the old store, partly a reflection of market changes but it still sells a vast array of products that will interest cooks.

Most significantly, it contains a full commercial kitchen that Merkley uses for catering and plans classes and events there.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

A series of blows

Merkley bought the store, both the business and the building, in 2018 from John Shackford.

Shackford and his late wife Donna bought an old hardware store in 1975, but soon discovered it wasn’t viable so they turned it into a source for the chefs and restaurants of Napa Valley as well as home cooks.

Its comprehensive stock included popular lines such as KitchenAid, All-Clad and Cuisinart, and it also stocked accessories for them like pasta makers and spare bowls.

He carried the supplies restaurants needed but it was also a paradise for food lovers. Stores in San Francisco even referred customers to Shackford’s for repair parts and specialty items.

However, Shackford had never computerized the store’s inventory; he kept it all in his head, but knew the status of all 60,000 items.

The store only adopted modern cash registers relatively recently, and still wrote receipts by hand.

When Merkley took over, he planned to update its systems but also to add a kitchen for demonstrations.

He soon encountered some serious issues.

For one, it turned out to be prohibitively expensive to add a commercial kitchen to the old building.

Meanwhile, the restaurant business was changing. Chefs and managers order online and they increasingly turned to specialty producers.

In addition, vendors were turning to large chains and online to sell products, offering large discounts for quantity and discouraging smaller stores.

“Then COVID hit,” said Alix Merkley, Patrick’s wife and partner in the store.

It was devastating. The business was only open one year total of the four they owned it.

They regretfully closed the business and went online. They sold the building for $2,171,500 to John Anthony Investments LLC.

A love of food and wine

That could have been the end of the story, but Patrick Merkley resisted.

He had cooked since he was 13, and if that had been a viable option to him when he was 18, he probably would have become a chef but the food scene was different then. Chefs weren’t stars and celebrities.

His father was a policeman, and Merkley went into respectable baking and reinsurance.

Without him saying so, you can sense his regret for that path, but there was an upside. “I got to travel a lot,” he said, “I was exposed to a wide variety of food all over the world.”

He and Alix moved to the valley 30 years ago, and Patrick started a catering company, often cooking for then fast-emerging wine clubs. He catered big auction dinners including crab feasts for St. Apollinaris Church.

But he decided to return to the corporate world, retiring five years ago. He resumed catering, then bought Shackford’s a year later.

During 2019, he catered a “couple hundred” events, including at wineries and small groups and individuals. He’s the estate chef for the nearby Housley and Bazan winery tasting rooms.

The new Shackford’s Kitchen

With his new commercial kitchen, Merkley has fulfilled his dream of expanding the role of Shackford’s.

Napa biz buzz: Shackford’s Kitchen reopens in downtown Napa Napa biz buzz: Shackford’s Kitchen has reopened in downtown Napa, just doors away from its original location.

He plans to offer classes, dinners, wine pairing events, food tasting and similar activities at the shop in addition to catering. He also knows diverse chefs like Indonesian and Lebanese to offer unusual experiences.

Among the experiences he plans at the store are classes with local chefs, a lunch time series, events like a paella or cioppino party.

One of his specialties is adjusting the food to fit the wine, not finding wine to fit certain foods. He uses local and organic products, naturally.

He can host about 20 people for an interactive dinner experience, more for a reception.

The kitchen also allows him to test products before he stocks them. “This is a kitchen store run by chefs,” he said. “The right tools make a huge difference.”

However, the changing environment means that he doesn’t carry a lot of appliances like food processors or mixers. He said that giant and online stores can sell them at lower prices than he can get wholesale.

As a result, he offers innovative products you won’t find at Target or Walmart and the store is as much a treasure chest for cooks a the old Shackford’s. And you’ll be soon be able to taste the results of those kitchen tools as well.

He also will be offering some produce from farmers’ market vendors when the markets aren’t open.

The store is easy to find, just a few doors south of the old Shackford’s in the Wiseman Building near Hal Yamashita.

Merkley will be announcing a schedule of classes and events soon, but in the meantime, you can stop by on most Saturdays and interact with chefs cooking in the kitchen.

Info: Shackford’s Kitchen Store, 1350 Main St., Napa, shackfords.com, 707-226-2132

Photos: Go inside Napa's 'new' Shackford's store Shackford’s Kitchen Shackford’s Kitchen Shackford's Kitchen Store John Shackford Shackford's Kitchen 3 Shackford's Kitchen 1 Shackford's Kitchen 2 Shackford’s Kitchen Shackford’s Kitchen Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More Shackford’s Kitchen Store and More