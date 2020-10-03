Napa’s Sylvan Learning Center celebrates 15 years of helping local kids

Fifteen years ago, while working as an education director in Fairfield, Anne Schramm had an idea that Napa (her home) would benefit from a place where families would be able to take their children to build skills and lifelong confidence to support our local schools.

On September 15, 2005, that vision became a reality when the Napa Valley Sylvan Learning Center opened.

Over the past decade-and-a-half, this local learning center has helped more than 6,000 Napa (and surrounding communities) students and families, said a news release from the company.

At Sylvan, “the journey begins with an academic assessment, kind of an x-ray, of a student’s current skills and where to begin an academic program. Families meet with the director, Anne, and develop a solid plan, setting goals and a timeline for each student based on the assessment, parent, teacher, and student input.”

“Anne and the staff at Sylvan were able to not only able to connect my two sons to staff who could support them in all subjects - english, math, sciences, engineering - but also match their personalities with who they worked with,” said Terri Lynne Ricetti, executive director, special education services at NVUSD. “Our experiences during the many years of growth were exceptional.”