Napa’s Sylvan Learning Center celebrates 15 years of helping local kids

Fifteen years ago, while working as an education director in Fairfield, Anne Schramm had an idea that Napa (her home) would benefit from a place where families would be able to take their children to build skills and lifelong confidence to support our local schools.
On September 15, 2005, that vision became a reality when the Napa Valley Sylvan Learning Center opened.
Over the past decade-and-a-half, this local learning center has helped more than 6,000 Napa (and surrounding communities) students and families, said a news release from the company.
At Sylvan, “the journey begins with an academic assessment, kind of an x-ray, of a student’s current skills and where to begin an academic program. Families meet with the director, Anne, and develop a solid plan, setting goals and a timeline for each student based on the assessment, parent, teacher, and student input.”
“Anne and the staff at Sylvan were able to not only able to connect my two sons to staff who could support them in all subjects - english, math, sciences, engineering - but also match their personalities with who they worked with,” said Terri Lynne Ricetti, executive director, special education services at NVUSD. “Our experiences during the many years of growth were exceptional.”
“My daughter has been attending Sylvan in Napa for about 2 years,” said Luanne Ayala, Sylvan parent. “She has grown so much in every area possible from, academic, math, self-esteem,” and more.
“Anne and her team at Sylvan in Napa are a God send, truly. In a few months, the two girls I help take care of have improved in reading and math ... but more than that, both girls are excited to learn,” said Hooman Khalili.
Sylvan offers individualized programs in reading, math, writing, study skills and college prep, said the release. Many students also attend Sylvan for homework support and, most recently, support with distance learning. Sylvan also offers group programs online and in the center, as well as a variety of STEM and academic camps throughout the school year.
“We are a family of friends supporting our community, our schools and most importantly, our families and our teachers,” said Schramm. "We are locally owned and staffed. Communication and feedback are key in the education of our children, and working together as one team is our mission each day.”
