Napa Sew & Vac sees increase in business during COVID-19 pandemic

A typical day for the past several decades would have seen maybe 20 customers come and go. “Now, it’s like 40 to 50 customers a day,” he said. The shop follows county health recommendations, he said.

While Moore recognizes that his livelihood has not suffered like many others’ he is concerned about his neighbors throughout the valley, and he’s hopeful that things can safely open back up before too long.

“Napa has huge restaurant, winery, and hotel industries, that are all shut down and all the employees are sitting at home and this could cause a collapse of the economy in Napa. So, you can’t see this going on forever. There is going to be collateral damage from this. We’ve got to keep the wheels of our economy going. We’ve been open through the entire thing. We try to help keep people safe, as we do it. But we trying to keep our business viable, because our landlord still needs his rent so he can pay his mortgage.”

Fellow Napa native Stephen Bearden, who has been the store’s manager for eight years, has a similar take on pandemic-era business.