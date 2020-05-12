Napa Sew & Vac sees increase in business during COVID-19 pandemic

Napa Sew & Vac sees increase in business during COVID-19 pandemic

Russell Moore of Napa Sew & Vac says he’s been in business for 41 years, but has never seen a busier time than during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown of 2020.

This doesn’t mean, however, that he’s rolling in dough.

“Everyone’s shut in and looking for stuff to do inside,” he said in a recent telephone interview.

“Many are creating their own masks and other creative things; crafts, other sewing projects. I’m doing a lot of repair work for machines with problems, and others are looking for new machines. We sold out of machines,” and have since reordered.

People are also apparently catching up on housekeeping, he said.

“They’re buying new or refurbishing their vacuums; they’re doing a lot of that,” Moore said.

But most of people who trickle into his store at 2477 Solano Ave. all day long, are in the market not for the higher-ticket items that keep the business afloat, but for the small stuff, like elastic and thread, he said.

“Black and white, mostly,” he said. “They’re also buying things like notions, needles and other associated items. We’re selling out of some things, like certain colors of thread people are using to make masks.”

Moore said he finds that replacement supplies can take longer to arrive, “but we’re trying to keep up with replenishing.”

The main need seems to be items required for the construction of face masks, the professionally manufactured variety of which is notoriously difficult to come by these days.

So, Moore said he’s keeping a large supply on hand of ¼ and 1/8 inch elastic, as well as HEPA vacuum bags, which are not necessarily destined for the inside of a vacuum cleaner, but, rather, the inside of a homemade face mask.

“HEPA vacuum bags are flying off the shelves from people using them in masks,” he said.

“There’s been a big run on vacuum cleaner bags nationwide. They’re out, the distributors, so dealers are having to support what their community needs using the inventory they have on hand.”

Air purifiers are also big now, Moore said.

“People have become conscious of the air they’re breathing these days,” he said. “We’re doing double the business we used to; maybe even more.”

Moore said he’s fielding phone calls all day from people in search of these types of items.

“My business has always been pretty good, but this is the first time we’ve had this type of influx,” he said.

“It’s just that everybody’s got problems to solve and we’re one of the dealers providing services for these kinds of problems. Because we sell air-cleaning machines, vacuums, sewing machines, and those are all basic necessities for housekeeping and helping people with what they need for sewing at home and maintaining a clean home.”

A typical day for the past several decades would have seen maybe 20 customers come and go. “Now, it’s like 40 to 50 customers a day,” he said. The shop follows county health recommendations, he said.

While Moore recognizes that his livelihood has not suffered like many others’ he is concerned about his neighbors throughout the valley, and he’s hopeful that things can safely open back up before too long.

“Napa has huge restaurant, winery, and hotel industries, that are all shut down and all the employees are sitting at home and this could cause a collapse of the economy in Napa. So, you can’t see this going on forever. There is going to be collateral damage from this. We’ve got to keep the wheels of our economy going. We’ve been open through the entire thing. We try to help keep people safe, as we do it. But we trying to keep our business viable, because our landlord still needs his rent so he can pay his mortgage.”

Fellow Napa native Stephen Bearden, who has been the store’s manager for eight years, has a similar take on pandemic-era business.

“Sadly it’s been great,” he said. “I’ve never had such business in the sewing department since I’ve been here. But, it comes with a virus. Last time it was fires and we sold out of air purifiers. It seems that disasters make us busier. I’ve never sold so much thread and needles. We know it’s tough out there, and we’re glad we’re here to serve the community.”

Despite staying open through the shutdown, Moore describes this time as “a struggle.”

“We’ve benefited and others have benefited from the fact that we’re still operating, but we’re not getting rich. We’ve had a difficult time. We’ve been slow to pay our expenses. Its’ not a windfall, though it does help generate income. But selling elastic isn’t going to pay my $8,000 per month rent. It takes a healthy economy to keep my rent paid. So my customers can afford the more expensive items like sewing machines. We’d love to see people go back to work so they can afford to buy a $1,000 sewing machine or vacuum cleaner.”

Napa Sew & Vac is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Curbside pick-up can be arranged by calling 707-224-2922, emailing napasewandvac@gmail.com, or visiting napasewandvac.com.

