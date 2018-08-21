There are many choices for ice cream in the Napa area. But if you’re longing for flavors like zapote negro or guanabana, then Tarascas Paleteria is the one place for you.
The paleteria, Spanish for popsicle shop, is the dream of two young Napa brothers, Cesar and Zalomon Alanis. “About a year ago, we were looking to open a restaurant and we drove by this shop and saw that it was being sold,” recalled Cesar.
“So, we started talking about buying the store, and my brother said ‘Why don’t we open a little ice cream shop and see how we do.’” The shop was formerly an ice cream store so it came with all the necessary equipment.
The name Tarascas is a nod to a famous fountain celebrating three Indian princesses in the Mexican city of Morelia, where the brothers have family roots. Their store’s logo and signage incorporates a silhouette of the famous fountain.
“The flavors we have remind Latinos of Mexico,” Cesar said. “They say when they eat our ice cream they feel like they are back home.”
“That’s our favorite reaction,” added Zalomon.
You won’t find ice cream or popsicles that are made somewhere else. “We make all the ice cream ourselves from fresh, organic fruits that we bring here from Mexico,” Cesar said. “You can’t find that at any other ice cream store here in Napa. They are all-natural flavors from Mexican fruits that you probably haven’t heard of if you are not from Mexico.”
A little research revealed that zapote negro, or black zapote, is also called the “chocolate pudding fruit” in Mexico. It looks like a tomato and the pulp tastes sweet.
Guanabana, on the other hand, is the fruit of a broadleaf evergreen tree with an aroma similar to pineapple and a flavor described as a combination of strawberries and apple.
These are two of the 24 flavors of ice cream at the brothers’ shop.
They have more typical flavors, but they encourage customers to be more adventurous.
“If customers want to order vanilla, chocolate or strawberry,” said Zalomon, “we try and get them to order something different. We add new flavors from time to time but we always keep our favorites like lime and mango that sell the most.”
The brothers said they are self-taught ice cream and popsicle makers. “There was a lot of trial and error,” chuckled Cesar. “We spent a couple of months practicing before we got everything just right.”
“Of course we are appealing to the Latino market,” Zalomon said, “but also to anyone who would like to try some flavors they’ve never had before.”
“If you are adventurous and like to try new flavors, that’s a good reason why to stop in our store,” Cesar added. He said once people try the unusual flavors, they come back for more.
The brothers said business is booming and they are looking into acquiring an ice cream truck so they can go mobile with their offerings soon.
“We also sell the ice cream or sorbets in half-pints or full pints so you can take it home,” Cesar said.
Another growing part of their business is catering special events for individuals or businesses.
“We can do popsicles or ice cream,” Cesar said. “Events are fun and other ice cream stores aren’t offering that sort of thing. You can rent a cart or we can do it any way you like.”
Zalomon said they recently had an order for over 200 popsicles. “It’s becoming a big part of our business,” he added.
Cesar said their business is not as seasonal as you might think. “Everyone has a sweet tooth no matter what time of year it is,” he said.
A single scoop of ice cream is $3, two scoops are $4.50 and a triple is $5.50.
Their store is at 3095 Jefferson Street next to Mary’s Pizza Shack. The phone number is 707-927-5137.
Tarascas Paleteria is open daily.