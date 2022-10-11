Napa small business owners shine at print/embroidery business

Inside a 252-square-foot industrial space packed with computers, printers and embroidery machines, Tiffany Robinson and Katie-Lynn Crandell are pursuing a dream.

Their start-up business, Dirt and Diamonds Printing, is taking on established brick-and-mortar and internet companies to meet the custom-garment and banner needs of the Napa community.

T-shirts on their website, dirtanddiamonds.com, proclaim “Work Hard, Mom Harder” and “Small Business Mama” — messages that easily apply to themselves, moms with demanding careers who now also want to be entrepreneurs.

Robinson is a district operations manager overseeing 17 Raley’s supermarkets. She started with Raley’s 18 years ago as a bagger. Before her latest promotion, she managed Nob Hill Foods, a Raley’s store, in Napa. Crandell, a mother of two with a third on the way, is a cardiac nurse at Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center.

Their friendship goes back years. Once, for fun, they printed custom T-shirts for a joint family trip to Disneyland. The idea for their new business was born.

They have been operating out of their homes for the past year, jamming equipment into garages and spare rooms. Now they’ve moved into a business space, 1162 Jordan Lane, behind Walmart, next to a tire shop.

Largely through word of mouth, the partners are attracting orders from sports teams, schools and businesses for customized clothing. They are expanding into banners, decals, stickers and acrylic signage, Robinson said.

“We’ve had big order after big order,” she said, including 1,500 T-shirts ordered by local nonprofit Girls on the Run.

To create a competitive edge, they do small orders and don’t always charge extra for every color in a design, Crandell said. Most importantly, they make sure that their products meet customer expectations.

“We’re very picky,” she said.

The co-owners promote their business as “100 percent owned by women who are mothers as we value strong female role models and the importance of family.” This is important in an industry that is male dominated, she said.

To become a full-service business, Dirt and Diamonds now owns equipment worth $100,000, with the partners’ husbands providing the “seed money,” Robinson said.

Donny Robinson, a Napa native, is an Olympic bronze medalist in bicycle motocross racing who oversees the local BMX Racing League.

Michael Crandell, who also grew up in Napa and has coached in local schools, is athletic director of Blue Oak School and co-owns Diamond360, an adjacent training facility on Jordan Lane for youth athletes.

The name, Dirt and Diamonds Printing, is a shoutout to their husbands’ sports — the “dirt” from BMX racing, the “diamond” from baseball.

Another way to make sense of the name: “You can think of a (printing) project starting out messy (like dirt), but it comes out a fine diamond,” Crandell said.

Dirt and Diamonds grabs from the popular culture for T-shirts that declare “Christmas Calories Don’t Count” or “I’m Not Short, I’m A Tall Elf.” Graphics are commonly provided by customers, purchased from designers on Etsy or are a collaboration with the owners, Robinson said.

Dirt and Diamonds has one employee and one volunteer, with the owners doing much of the production work, Robinson said.

Robinson often sets her alarm for 3:30 a.m., arriving at the office at 4 for several hours of printing and embroidering before heading off to her Raley’s job. She strives to have her evenings free for her family, she said.

Between shifts at Queen of the Valley, Crandell has been printing designs out of her home, but that work is shifting to their new facility on Jordan Lane.

The founders imagine the day when they will have well-trained employees and can direct more of their energy to their home lives.

One of the T-shirts on their website seemingly sums up their goal: “Small Business Babe Building An Empire.”