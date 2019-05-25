A roller rink, a boba drink shop, a flower shop to help save bees, an enamel pin maker, a healthy fast food restaurant and a nonprofit organization to help women gain confidence. Such were some of the new business ideas recently created by seniors at New Technology High school.
On May 10 the New Tech students and staff held a “Market Day” for the seniors to present their business ideas and sell their products to the public. More than 30 pop-up businesses were on display at the event.
“It was a success,” said Rachel Hall, one of the seniors. Hall helped create a new nonprofit called Hopes for Homes.
“It was a little stressful at first since it was our first presentation to the public. But once we got our first donation we felt a little bit more comfortable and everything went smoothly from there.”
For about five months, the seniors at New Tech have been working on what it’s like to create and build a business of their own. They learned the difference between nonprofit and for profit organizations and played games that helped them create a product to help a particular problem.
With guidance from teachers Andrew Biggs and Lily Rex, the students were then told to come up with three different products that could help the community in any way.
On Market Day, held at Napa’s Meritage Resort and Spa ballroom, New Tech seniors presented those products and business ideas to their families and the public. Those enterprises included retail, service, food and nonprofit companies.
For example, Pastabilities offered “quick, fresh and affordable pasta.” Skating the Grapevine proposed a roller rink in Napa. Tea Pose concocted boba (a tea with tapioca pearls) drinks. Amelia Grace's Flower Place specialized in selling bee friendly plants in biodegradable pots. Pin Pals created enamel pins.
More than 100 people attended. According to Hall, many of those guests donated to the nonprofits or bought products from the new business owners.
One of the nonprofit organizations created by New Tech students is called Hopes For Homes.
Created by seniors Rachel Hall and Jennifer Borges, Hopes For Homes is an organization that wants to partner up with NEWS-Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Services and help clients gain confidence by buying them an outfit with monetary donations received, or making an outfit out of donated new or gently used clothing.
The process wasn’t always easy, said Hall. For example, the students that created Hopes for Homes were originally part of a larger team. When that team dynamic wasn’t working as planned, a teacher suggested that the larger team split into two groups to create two separate nonprofits: Hopes for Homes and The Giving Tree.
The Market Day was also a celebration for those seniors who completed an internship as part of the graduation requirement. Every senior had to do an internship that lasted 12 weeks or 60 hours, said Hall. The students’ mentors and internship supervisors were invited to the event as well.
Hall had this advice for the juniors to be tasked with the same project next year: Don’t worry so much about it, she said, but at the same time, “be who you are,” and “don’t change to fit a group’s expectations.”