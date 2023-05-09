Some kids sell lemonade, while others are hawking Girl Scout Cookies, but Jimmy Hayes (aka “Little Jimmy”) sells pickles.

Little Jimmy, now a seventh grader at Blue Oak School, and his family have been in the pickle business since the summer of 2016. Selling pickles was not Little Jimmy’s first choice; it was his third choice.

At age six, like many kids of that age and faced with a long summer ahead, Jimmy asked his parents if he could set up a lemonade stand. His dad’s reply was, “Think bigger!”

“Next, I wanted to start a siracha company,” said Little Jimmy, but after some research on sourcing and the process, they realized the barriers to entry were too high, and they needed another product.

“My family likes pickles, so we decided to start a pickles company,” said Little Jimmy.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Parents, Dina and Jimmy, moved to Napa from New York in 2006 and had a tradition of making “super fresh pickles,” tangy, non-fermented pickles.

The couple had been making pickles for their consumption and friends every summer since. Using this recipe as their base, the family bought ingredients locally at Oxbow Market, sourcing the spices from Whole Spice and cucumbers from Hudson Greens and Goods.

After making, jarring, and labeling that first batch, Little Jimmy made phone calls and knocked on doors, carting his jars behind him in a wagon. He quickly sold out of that first batch of pickles and made subsequent batches that sold out all summer. Customers could not get enough of his product, and a new family tradition and business were born.

The following summer, Little Jimmy and his parents made even bigger plans, with re-designed labels, a new name, “Little Jimmy’s World Famous,” and an improved recipe.

“The original recipe had to be adapted for mass production and to be our own,” said Little Jimmy. So he made five different versions and held a blind taste test with family and friends. The winning batch is the recipe that has endured to this day, seven years after that first batch.

“Originally, this was to teach Little Jimmy about starting a business, teaching him about the cost of goods, revenue, profits, and savings,” said Hayes, who planted the idea early on that the profits and revenue would all go towards a college fund.

“But what I love is how it has taught him to talk to adults, to look them in the eye and be able to speak to them, to be outgoing, and not be afraid.”

There is an adorable photo in June of 2017 of Little Jimmy holding a carefully penciled ledger showing “expences” and “deposoits .”Now, 13-year-old Jimmy runs his own Quickbooks. The brand is thriving online as well. Little Jimmy and his dad run a website (eatyourpickles.com), a mailing list, and an Instagram account (@littlejimmyspickles).

In the early years, customers placed orders online, and Little Jimmy personally delivered the jars. Now Jimmy’s Pickles are also available at Oakville Grocery and Hudson’s Greens and Goods, among others. In addition, the pickles are featured on the menus of local restaurants, including Cadet, Monday Bakery, and Compline.

The business has grown from 30 to 40 jars in the summer of 2016 to 20 to 30 jars per week in 2023, adding up to hundreds of jars yearly. Production takes place in the family kitchen.

What started as a fun summer activity is now a year-round business. Pickle production has finally outgrown the kitchen. This summer, Little Jimmy and his parents will make and jar out of a commercial kitchen to accommodate the demand.

“We don’t know our future orders yet, but I would guess we will make anywhere from 500-1,000 jars this year,” said Hayes. Little Jimmy does not appear to be losing interest, as a typical adolescent might; “As long as the pickles sell, we gotta keep going!” he said. Asked how he feels about the business growing, he quickly replies, “I’m excited. Go big, or go home!”

Little Jimmy and his parents do everything from start to finish. “My dad slices, mom fills and caps, and I handle the spices,” said Little Jimmy.

His mom, Dina, added, “We love it. We have always made them together- with music playing,” but “eventually, we might have to think about hiring some help for deliveries. Little Jimmy obviously can’t drive, so we are driving him around doing the deliveries!”

For pickle-loving readers who want to get a jar, Hayes suggests following their social media and getting on their mailing list. A jar purchased directly costs $10 (“That has been the price since 2016,” adds Hayes).

In addition to fully funding Little Jimmy’s college, the business donates the proceeds of summer’s first batch to a charity. Cukes for Care is now in its fourth year and earns more each year for charity.

Last year Little Jimmy donated almost $800 to the Unicef fund specifically for children who were victims of the war in Ukraine, according to their Instagram account. “We called it Cukes for Kids,” said Big Jimmy.

As a 6-year-old, Little Jimmy already dreamt big; “Let’s buy a factory. Let’s buy Vlasic!” he told his parents. While that may not happen anytime soon, it is evident that Little Jimmy and his World Famous Pickles are not a childish hobby anymore.

Photos: Napa youth creates pickle business "Little Jimmy's Pickles" Little Jimmy's Pickles 5 Little Jimmy's Pickles 6 Little Jimmy's Pickles 4 Little Jimmy's Pickles 1 Little Jimmy's Pickles 3