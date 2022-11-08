Napa Valley 10 Questions: Brian Oberman of 'Solar Savant' harnesses the power of the sun

Brian Oberman said when he was growing up, “my family was always environmentally-conscious and were early adopters of solar technology.”

“This helped fuel my level of awareness of an eco-friendly way of life,” he added.

So it’s not much of a surprise that Oberman would find a career in the solar industry.

Two years ago, he launched The Solar Savant. As the name indicates, Oberman’s business sells solar systems.

According to Oberman, “we definitely do not harness enough of the sun’s energy, and this is one way to help eliminate the over-usage of fossil fuels.

“You’re helping Mother Nature and saving money along the way."

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be a sanitation worker, driving the green waste/recycle or trash trucks.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

I’d love to try my hand at whiskey making.

I definitely would not want to try my hand in proctology.

3. What was your first job?

I started working at the age of 13 at my family’s business, which at the time was a mass duplication of computer disks (floppies, and 3.5s), in Canoga Park, California.

4. What’s a common misconception you get about solar subsidies?

There are no local, state subsidies for new solar projects. The only subsidies are from the federal government. The subsidy now is a 30% federal tax credit. So if somebody spent $30,000, most consumers would be eligible for up a $9,000 tax credit.

5. What’s your average PG&E bill at your own home?

My PG&E is zero every month.

6. What is the biggest challenge the solar industry has faced?

The current difficulties are supply shortages and most recently, the net energy metering proposal that would have decimated the solar industry.

7. If you could change one thing about the solar industry, what would it be?

To simplify the current solar process so that future generations can further expand on today’s technology.

8. What’s on your to-do list?

To eliminate our dependency on public utility companies by covering as many roofs with solar panels, one solar system at a time. Also, grocery shopping and tending to our garden.

9. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Morpheus, because he’s in the business of dreams and all we want is a few more minutes of sleep, right?

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

That I went to culinary school, with a focus on learning how to best utilize waste in the food industry.

Oberman can be reached at brian@thesolarsavant.com.