If anyone knows how to help U.S. veterans, it’s Dell Pratt. He’s Napa County’s Veteran Services Officer (CVSO).

Pratt explained how his career helping veterans came to be.

“I retired from the U.S. Air Force after over 30 years of service,” said Pratt. “Upon leaving active duty, I took a keen interest in veteran’s benefits and the process of being connected - not only for myself, but for others in my family, and friends I’d served with.”

“I was assisting several veterans when one of them mentioned there was a position in Napa County for an actual job – doing what I was doing as a hobby! I applied and was fortunate enough to be selected and mentored by Pat Jolly.”

Pratt retired from Travis Air Force Base in 2015. He lives in Fairfield.

1. What does the County Veteran Services Officer do?

The County Veteran Services Officer (CVSO) is the focal point for connecting veterans and family members to benefits earned from military service — including compensation, healthcare, housing, and education. In 2022, we filed over 1,400 claims resulting in more than $6 million in new compensation to veterans and family members.

2. During your teens, what was your ambition?

I was fairly athletic and actually earned a scholarship in track. Most of my immediate ambitions and motivation back then involved excelling in my events. Unfortunately (or fortunately) I suffered an injury during the first semester and ended up having lunch with an Air Force recruiter. I honestly knew in basic training that I’d make it a career.

3. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

The biggest challenge is helping claimants navigate the huge U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) bureaucracy.

4. Who do you most admire?

I have a strong admiration for the veterans that served before me — those that paved the way. Particularly our World War II veterans.

5. What’s one thing Napa could do to help connect veterans and family members to benefits?

I think as a community, we can have great impact by encouraging anyone potentially eligible for veteran’s benefits to contact the veteran services office (VSO). The VSO can verify eligibility and submit all required claims/enrollments.

6. If you could change one thing about your job, what would it be?

I would decrease the length of time it currently takes for veterans to receive benefits. Even the simplest and most direct claims average several months. Many veterans have already waited decades.

7. What’s your favorite part about your job?

I’m always inspired and humbled when we connect someone to benefits that literally changes their life. The feeling of making a difference by serving others is definitely my favorite.

8. Do you find yourself helping more or less veterans from any one particular branch of the service?

We tend to get a good mixture of service branches. The Coast Guard is the least represented. Army and Navy veterans (and family members) make up the bulk of the claims.

9. What’s your advice to a young person considering joining the military?

My advice to a young person considering joining the military would be to embrace the opportunity to Serve. Additionally, I’d point out the lessons and experiences from the military can prepare them for and propel them to success in both their personal and professional lives.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Some might find it surprising that I was retired for over two years and traveling the country with a goal of visiting every National Park. I only made it to 24 of the 63 National Parks. They were all spectacular - Glacier National Park was my favorite – followed by Arches National Park.

